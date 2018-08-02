Huabang Financial : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3638)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 29th Floor, Enterprise Square Two, 3 Sheung Yuet Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 31 August 2018 at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:-

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31

March 2018.

2. To re-elect: (a) Ms. Lau Wing Sze as executive director of the Company; (b) Mr. Lau Wan Po as non-executive director of the Company; (c) Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny as non-executive director of the Company; (d) Mr. Yeung Wai Fai Andrew as non-executive director of the Company; and (e) to authorize the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company to fix their remuneration.

3. To re-appoint auditor and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

4. As special business, to consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions with or without amendments as ordinary resolutions:

(A) "THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (c) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to allot, issue and deal with the new shares in the capital of the Company, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall authorize the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c) the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); or (ii) the exercise of any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and its subsidiaries and/or other eligible persons of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of the cash payment for a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;

(d) for the purpose of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law to be held; and (iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."



"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares for subscription open for a fixed period by the Company to holders of shares on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, or in any territory outside Hong Kong).

(B) "THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to purchase its own shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") or of any other stock exchange, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved and authorized;

(b) the aggregate nominal amount of the shares of the Company to be purchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(c) for the purpose of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law to be held; and (iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."



(C) "THAT:

conditional upon Resolutions 4A and 4B being passed, the aggregate nominal amount of the number of shares in the capital of the Company which are repurchased by the Company under the authority granted to the Directors as mentioned in Resolution 4B shall be added to the aggregate nominal amount of share capital that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to Resolution 4A above."

On behalf of the Board

Huabang Financial Holdings Limited

George Lu

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. George Lu and Ms. Lau Wing Sze; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny, Mr. Lau Wan Po and Mr. Yeung Wai Fai Andrew; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Loo Hong Shing Vincent, Mr.

Shin Yick Fabian and Mr. Lam Allan Loc.

Notes: