Huarong Investment Stock : GENERAL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

08/01/2018 | 06:23am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2277)

GENERAL DISCLOSURE

UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited (the "Company") in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

On 1 August 2018, the Company (as borrower) signed a revolving facility letter (the "Facility Letter") with a bank for up to an aggregate amount of USD10,000,000 (or its equivalent amount in HKD) (the "Facility"). The term of the Facility shall be one year.

Under the Facility Letter, as long as the Facility remains outstanding, China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("China Huarong"), the controlling shareholder of the Company should, among other, remain as the majority shareholder of the Company (the "Specific Performance Obligation"). As at the date of this announcement, China Huarong beneficially owns approximately 50.99% of the issued share capital of the Company.

A breach of the Specific Performance Obligation will constitute an event of default under the Facility Letter whereupon, the bank will have the power to declare the commitments to be cancelled and/or declare all outstanding amounts together with interest accrued and all other sums payable by the Company to be forthwith due and payable.

The Company will make continuing disclosure in its subsequent interim and annual reports for so long as the Specific Performance Obligation continues to exist pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited

Qin Ling

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Qin Ling, Mr. Zhang Fan, Mr.

Liu Xiguang and Mr. Kwan Wai Ming; the non-executive Director is Ms. Lin Xueqin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kee Huen Michael, Mr. Tse Chi Wai, Dr. Lam Lee G. and Dr. Fang Fuqian.

Disclaimer

Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:22:02 UTC
