Huazhang Technology : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Strategic Cooperation Framewo ...

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited 華章科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the ""Board‟‟) of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 18 May 2018, the Company entered into a non-legally binding strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Cooperation Framework Agreement") with The People's Government (the "Wuzhen Government") of Wuzhen Town ("Wuzhen"), Tongxiang City (桐鄉市烏鎮鎮人 民政府 ) of the People‟s Republic of China (the "PRC"). Pursuant to the Cooperation Framework Agreement and subject to the parties entering into a formal binding agreement, the Company will, among other things, (i) work with the Wuzhen Government in relation to the establishment of an "internet town" and the research and development of internet of things (the "IoT") for paper-making industry, and (ii) set up a research and development center in Wuzhen in relation to the research and development of the IoT for paper-making industry with an expected total investment amount of not more than US$100 million (the "Potential Cooperation").

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation systems, sludge treatment products and related services. Since year 2014, the Group has been developing the project contracting services business, an one-stop service which includes the provision of "design", "production" and "service". The Group‟s industrial automation systems and sludge treatment products are custom-built in accordance with the specifications and requirements provided by the Group‟s customers, which include various paper-making enterprises in the PRC. In addition, the Group is also engaged in the provision of after-sales and other services to the Group‟s existing customers.

The Board considers that the Potential Cooperation will enable the Group to make use of the resources of the parties to the Cooperation Framework Agreement to strengthen the research and development sections of the Group in paper-making industry. At the same time, the Group will make further investment in research and development in order to promote the IoT and the development of cloud computing technology in paper-making industry, which is in line with the Company's "smart manufacturing" strategy, thereby enhancing the Group's revenue and intellectualising the core components in paper-making process.

In view of the above, the Board believes that the Potential Cooperation will strengthen the Group's business resources and advantages, and is consistent with the Company's policies and long-term development strategies. On this basis, the Board considers that the Potential Cooperation is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

GENERAL

The Board wishes to emphasise that the Cooperation Framework Agreement is not legally-binding and may or may not lead to entering into any formal binding agreement in relation to the Potential Cooperation and any of the proposed projects as contemplated under the framework of the Cooperation Framework Agreement. Further announcement will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

