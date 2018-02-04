HubSpot : Jonathan Williams Joins HubSpot from Google as Head of Marketing for Australia and New Zealand

We're excited to announce today that HubSpot has appointed Jonathan Williams as the Head of Marketing for Australia and New Zealand. In his new role, Jonathan will be responsible for all HubSpot's marketing activity in the region and will be based in HubSpot's Sydney office.

Before joining HubSpot, Jonathan spent six years running marketing programs at Google in the UK and Australia. Before Google, he held several product marketing roles at PayPal.

'With Jonathan we have gained a skilled marketing leader who will drive the expansion of our presence in Australia and New Zealand, and who complements our talented team in the best possible way,' said James Gilbert, APAC Marketing Director, HubSpot. 'His experience and proven track record are a huge gain for us. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team.'

Jonathan's hire follows a year of instrumental growth for HubSpot in Australia and New Zealand. The depth and breadth of his experience makes him an exciting addition to the team in Sydney as HubSpot enters its next phase of growth in the region.

'Some of the proudest moments of my career have been helping businesses flourish through demystifying technology and guiding them to the right solutions. I'm excited to join HubSpot for this reason, where I see a marketing platform, methodology and support network that is just at the start of its journey. There are so many businesses in Australia and New Zealand who can benefit from the community, education and software HubSpot is building. I look forward to bringing my experience to this challenge.'

