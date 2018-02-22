HubSpot : Named Best Workplace by Great Place to Work Ireland 2018

HubSpot is excited to announce today that its EMEA Headquarters in Dublin has been recognised as a Best Workplace by Great Place To Work Ireland. Great Place to Work is a global institute which identifies leading organisations in more than 45 countries worldwide. The company assesses and awards organisations around the world for having remarkable culture and management practices based on employee surveys and a yearly culture audit. During the assessment, HubSpot earned high marks from employees for its culture of autonomy and transparency.

HubSpot is on a mission to enable all its employees to grow better. One way in which we achieve this is through HEART - humility, empathy, adaptability, remarkability, and transparency. The employee feedback survey confirms that these culture staples are key to creating an encouraging, thriving work environment.

The company's COO, JD Sherman, commented: 'At HubSpot, our people are our biggest asset. We have a culture of autonomy, trust, and remarkability, and our EMEA employees have made our global culture at HubSpot even better with their impact on our customers and our team. Our motto of solving for the customer relies on the passion and strength of our employees, so creating a world-class workplace is paramount to us.' At HubSpot, culture is not just about ping pong and free snacks, it goes way deeper than that. It's people are the company's biggest asset and they are what make HubSpot's company culture so remarkable. The reason people love coming into work everyday is not because of the perks, it's because they are encouraged to be the best versions of themselves and solve complex solutions for their customers. HubSpot's EMEA headquarters is home over 400 employees who are constantly looking to grow and develop their expertise. Some of the resources HubSpot provides for it's employees to enhance their skills are: Tuition Reimbursement

Free Books Program

Champion Dinners with Leadership

Growth Week

HEART Week

Regular Master Classes on Various Topics The Best Workplace awards are determined by two-thirds employee feedback and one-third culture audit, which is a document detailing all elements of the business from processes to perks. To be considered for the large category, a company must have at least 251 or more employees and have an 80% participation rate for the feedback survey. To learn more about HubSpot's culture and see open positions in our Dublin office, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/jobs/locations/dublin.