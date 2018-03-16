Hudson River Rail Project Stirs GOP Fight

By Kristina Peterson and Ted Mann

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's threat to veto funding for a new rail tunnel into New York City is showing -- as it did in last year's tax debate -- that Republicans from the region don't necessarily have the ear of a president whom they consider a local.

Congressional Republicans from the region said they are infuriated that Mr. Trump is determined to block $900 million in funding for the tunnel under the Hudson River, which advocates have said is desperately needed to prevent the interruption of intercity and commuter rail service on the heavily traveled Northeast Corridor.

The dispute threatens to put Republicans from the New York-New Jersey area on the losing side of a major political fight for the second time in four months. The GOP tax bill passed late last year does less to benefit many of their constituents in the affluent, high-tax region than most other parts of the country.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) met with Republicans from New York and New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, informing them that the New York-born president plans to veto the bill if it includes $900 million in funds for the tunnel.

The project is the centerpiece of Amtrak's proposed $30 billion Gateway Program, which is aimed at increasing the reliability of the critical Northeast Corridor, as well as improving access to Manhattan for New Jersey commuters.

"We are definitely getting hit," said Rep. Peter King (R., N.Y.), who plans to cast a rare vote opposing the spending bill if it doesn't include the Gateway funds.

Mr. King said he was so frustrated by the tax bill's limitations on state and local income tax deductions, followed by Mr. Trump's opposition to the Gateway funds, that he was considering telling GOP donors in New York to put away their pocketbooks when other Republicans come looking for funds.

"Not only are we getting nothing in return, we're getting hurt," said Mr. King, noting he frequently bumps into Republicans flying to New York to raise money. "Maybe it's time to tell [these] contributors to not be so generous."

Mr. King, who sat two seats away from the Republican president during the annual Friends of Ireland lunch at the Capitol on Wednesday, made his pitch to Mr. Trump in a private five-minute conversation. "He was listening -- took it all in," said Mr. King, who didn't elaborate further on their discussions.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

The fight centers on a push from Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R., N.J.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, to include $900 million for the program in a sweeping spending bill Congress that is expected to pass next week. The government's current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. March 24.

Many New York and New Jersey lawmakers and state officials held out hope that Mr. Trump might ultimately agree to support federal funding to help pay for the project. It is considered one of the most critical pending transportation infrastructure projects in the country.

At the center of the slate of projects Amtrak refers to as the Gateway program is a new $12.7 billion tunnel under the Hudson River, adding redundancy to the aging rail tunnels that connect New Jersey and New York City. Those tunnels, completed in 1908, carry more than 200,000 commuters a day and are in need of major repair.

Amtrak has said the existing tunnels are at risk of imminent failure. An emergency closure of one of the existing tunnels would reduce train capacity by up to 75%, project backers said, and the resulting disruption to the regional economy -- and travel along the Northeast Corridor -- could be crippling.

Many conservative Republicans view the project as an overly expensive deal shaped by former President Barack Obama.

"This is just another bad Obama deal," said Rep. Chris Collins (R., N.Y.), whose district is in the western part of the state. "The money could be better spent elsewhere."

Still, the opposition from Mr. Trump, who forged his career as a Manhattan builder and has emphasized his desire to focus on infrastructure, has puzzled many lawmakers. In a September meeting with elected officials from New York and New Jersey, Mr. Trump appeared to support the project, said Mr. King, who was there.

Administration officials dispute that, and that same month, a senior administration official specifically singled out Gateway as the type of project that the administration would ask states and cities to fund themselves.

"The attendees exited that meeting and spun the results," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told members of a House committee last week. "We were very polite, we were cordial, there was no commitment at all."

Some congressional aides suspect Mr. Trump is using Gateway to extract concessions from Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate's Democratic leader who supports the tunnel and held up nominees to the Transportation Department for months in a failed attempt to extract a funding commitment from the White House.

If the Gateway funds are excluded from the spending bill, some New York and New Jersey Republicans may vote against it, echoing their opposition to the tax bill. Nine of the 12 House Republicans who opposed the tax overhaul represent New York or New Jersey.

