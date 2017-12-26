Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) Declares Distribution for Year End

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Tactical Funds would like to announce to shareholders that Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSE Arca: HTUS) will issue a dividend at month's end. HTUS shareholders will receive distributions of $2.0030 on 12/29/17. Ex Date is 12/26/17 with a Record Date of 12/27/17 and payable 12/29/17.

HTUS is required to distribute earnings from operations annually. This year's distribution for the fiscal year ending November 2017 will comprise earnings from December 2016 through October 2017. Income earned in November 2017 may not be audited in time to include in the December distribution. If that occurs, a residual distribution will be paid in 2017.

HTUS is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) driven by a proprietary, quantitative trading model designed to aim for long-term appreciation from investments in the U.S. equity, derivative and Treasury markets, while attempting to avoid downturn exposure.

Hull Tactical is an independent, privately owned firm focused on quantitative asset management and long-term capital management. Hull Tactical Asset Allocation, LLC ("HTAA", LLC) is a registered investment advisor. Exchange Traded Concepts is the issuer for the ETF.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor, and Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as a sub advisor to the fund. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA, 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that capital gains distributions will not be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.hulltacticalfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective.

