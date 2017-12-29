Hummel Manufaktur: Entrepreneur from Kulmbach, Germany, Rescues Hummel Figurines

RÖDENTAL, Germany, December 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The German entrepreneur Bernd Förtsch takes over the famous brand of tradition, Hummel Manufaktur in Rödental, Germany. The company had to file for insolvency again in November and will now be reestablished from scratch. The enterprise will stay at its present production site in Rödental. Most of the staff will be kept. The new owner will focus on a completely different marketing concept. "Neither production nor the figurines were part of the problem over the past few years," states Bernd Förtsch.

That is why the focus will be put on direct marketing and an elaborate community concept in order to embrace the huge and dedicated collectors' base of the brand. "Hummel is an enterprise world-wide known for its full tradition and based in my home country Upper Franconia," emphasizes Bernd Förtsch. "It is a strong brand with a long history and unique products of highest quality. This brand stands for German handcraft and tradition like hardly any other brands do. This tradition must go on. In those times of troubles and discomfort we all have to strive for our good old values to be maintained and taken care of."

The process of insolvency was accompanied by Klaus-Christof Ehrlicher, a specialist solicitor of registry Linse & Ehrlicher from Coburg, Germany.

About Hummel figurines

The figurines were created by Maria Innocentia Hummel, a sister of Franciscan Order, and are named after her. The figurines show children when playing and in other situations of their daily life, often in a humorous way. The ceramic figurines have been produced in Rödental since 1935. All over the whole process of production great importance is attached to solid traditional handcraft. The Hummel figurines are estimated by collectors all over the world and are especially popular in the USA.

About Bernd Förtsch

Bernd Förtsch (born 1962) is an entrepreneur and publisher in the fields of finance, stock exchange and economy. The weekly magazine DER AKTIONÄR is the most popular publication from his publishing house. His group of companies which also includes investments in the banking and IT sector has more than 600 employees on several sites in Germany.

