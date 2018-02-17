Huntington Solutions : Announces Acquisition of TrimTec Systems

TrimTec Acquisition Expands Huntington’s Product Offerings and Geographic Reach

Huntington Solutions, a leading provider of custom-engineered expanded polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polypropylene (EPP) molded foam solutions announced today that it has acquired TrimTec Systems, a central Ohio based specialized manufacturer of custom fabricated EPS and industrial packaging solutions.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to be a part of the Huntington organization. Huntington brings an exceptional culture that is committed to quality and customer service,” said Jeff Wagner, Founder and President of TrimTec Systems. “We are eager to leverage the resources and expertise between the two companies.”

"TrimTec is a great addition to the Huntington organization and will allow us to quickly expand the range of product offerings to our existing customer base while also further expanding our geographic reach in the Midwest market,” commented Ed Flynn, President of Huntington Solutions. “We are excited to welcome Jeff and his team to the Huntington organization and look forward to supporting their continued growth and expansion."

“The TrimTec acquisition represents an important step in the evolution of Huntington Solutions,” said Scott Martin, Executive Chairman of Huntington Solutions. “TrimTec’s value-added engineering and design capabilities are a strong fit for the Huntington organization and further reinforce why leading OEMs rely on Huntington Solutions.”

About Huntington Solutions

Headquartered in Greer, SC, Huntington Solutions is a leading provider of custom-engineered shape-molded and fabricated foam made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced resins. The company’s four production facilities, strategically located in South Carolina, Michigan, and two in Mexico, specialize in the production and assembly of key components utilized in protective packaging, energy absorbing safety materials and temperature controlled containers. For more information, please visit www.hunt-sol.com. Huntington Solutions is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience while providing strategic and operational guidance to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

