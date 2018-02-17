Huntington Solutions : Announces Acquisition of TrimTec Systems

Huntington Solutions, a leading provider of custom-engineered expanded
polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polypropylene (EPP) molded foam solutions
announced today that it has acquired TrimTec Systems, a central Ohio
based specialized manufacturer of custom fabricated EPS and industrial
packaging solutions.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to be a part of the
Huntington organization. Huntington brings an exceptional culture that
is committed to quality and customer service,” said Jeff Wagner, Founder
and President of TrimTec Systems. “We are eager to leverage the
resources and expertise between the two companies.”
"TrimTec is a great addition to the Huntington organization and will
allow us to quickly expand the range of product offerings to our
existing customer base while also further expanding our geographic reach
in the Midwest market,” commented Ed Flynn, President of Huntington
Solutions. “We are excited to welcome Jeff and his team to the
Huntington organization and look forward to supporting their continued
growth and expansion."
“The TrimTec acquisition represents an important step in the evolution
of Huntington Solutions,” said Scott Martin, Executive Chairman of
Huntington Solutions. “TrimTec’s value-added engineering and design
capabilities are a strong fit for the Huntington organization and
further reinforce why leading OEMs rely on Huntington Solutions.”
About Huntington Solutions
Headquartered in Greer, SC, Huntington Solutions is a leading provider
of custom-engineered shape-molded and fabricated foam made from expanded
polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced
resins. The company’s four production facilities, strategically located
in South Carolina, Michigan, and two in Mexico, specialize in the
production and assembly of key components utilized in protective
packaging, energy absorbing safety materials and temperature controlled
containers. For more information, please visit www.hunt-sol.com.
Huntington Solutions is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on
control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial
sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its
investment professionals' experience while providing strategic and
operational guidance to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio
companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information,
please visit www.millpoint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005705/en/