Huon Aquaculture : Notice of Huon FY2018 results briefing Opens in a new Window

31 July 2018

HUON AQUACULTURE GROUP LIMITED (ASX: HUO) Announcement

Full Year Results Briefing

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited will announce its results for FY2018 on Wednesday, 15 August 2018.

A briefing for analysts and institutional investors will be held at 9.30am (AEST) following the release of the full year results announcement on ASX. You are invited to attend a web conference briefing with Peter Bender, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.

Full details of our results, including the presentation will be available on our website(www.huonaqua.com.au)prior to the briefing on the morning of 15 August 2018.

Access to the live webcast (with synchronised slides) is via the following link:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/go/huon-2018-fyr

If you are unable to view the webcast live, it will be available for viewing later that morning on the Huon website. Should you have any questions please contact the number below.

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited

Phone (03) 6239 4200[email protected]

For further information, please contact: Philip Wiese

Investor Relations, Huon Aquaculture Group Limited Phone (03) 6239 4204[email protected]