Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huon Aquaculture : proposal to temporarily harvest salmon in Norfolk Bay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 05:26am CEST

Huon has recently applied to the Marine Farming Branch for a permit to temporarily harvest salmon in Norfolk Bay.

As farmers, we have a responsibility to ensure the highest biosecurity standards are developed and maintained and this is at the heart of the current temporary harvest permit application. We believe that this should help to break the cycle of Pilchard Orthomyxovirus (POMV) from infecting our next year-class of fish and those of other companies.

If our application is successful, it is proposed the harvest operations would occur between August 17th to November 30th, 2018.

We have explored all other alternatives such as harvesting fish in-situ in Storm Bay but due to the high-energy nature of the site, it poses a safety risk for our employees, and so short-term harvesting at Norfolk Bay is the best option to safeguard the biosecurity of our industry and protect our staff.

We recognise that we have not operated in this area before so residents may have questions about our proposal, and community can be reassured that this is not a steppingstone to Huon permanently operating in the area.

To correct some misinformation about our proposal and POMV, we have prepared two Q&A documents.

Read the Norfolk Bay Q&A here >

Read the POMV Q&A here >

We welcome your feedback and want to hear questions that you might have about our proposal.

Media can contact Emma Tanchik, Communications Coordinator on [email protected] or 03 6239 4214.

Community members, please contact Jane Ryan, our Community Engagement Adviser on [email protected] or 03 6239 4227.

Disclaimer

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 03:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aDOHA BANK : Recognized as ‘2018’s Most Outstanding Business Bank’ in Qatar by CV Magazine
PU
07:06aUNICREDIT : a Pan-european Winner. 2Q18 and 1H18 Group Results
PU
07:05aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Post DHL Group: Q2 EBIT in line with expectations
EQ
07:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strategy implementation progressing, operating profit for H1 2018 of EUR689m
EQ
07:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strategy implementation progressing, operating profit for H1 2018 of EUR689m
EQ
07:05aTECHNOTRANS : benefits from strong technology business
EQ
07:05aImplenia wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
TE
07:04aKRAFT HEINZ : Company news in brief
AQ
07:02aIMPLENIA : wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
AQ
07:01aCELYAD : Appoints Filippo Petti as Chief Financial Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
2Asian stocks struggle as trade anxiety weighs
3APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
4ICAHN TO SEND LETTER TO OPPOSE CIGNA-EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL: WSJ
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.