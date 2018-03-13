Hut 8 Mining Corp. : Announces Appointment of Andrew Kiguel as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSXV:HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the appointment of Mr. Andrew Kiguel as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective April 2, 2018. In connection with such appointment, Mr. Sean Clark will step down as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company on March 31, 2018, but will continue to serve the Company in an advisory role.

Mr. Kiguel joins Hut 8 from GMP Securities L.P. (“GMP”), where he played an integral role for more than 18 years in the Real Estate and Retail Capital Markets groups, including most recently as Managing Director, Investment Banking, as well as a key member of GMP’s Blockchain Investment Banking Group. Mr. Kiguel has extensive experience in providing investment banking services to numerous public and private entities, including raising equity and debt capital in excess of C$3 billion over the last five years. He has also worked in an advisory role on numerous marquee M&A transactions.

“We are delighted to have a professional of Mr. Kiguel’s caliber join us as President and CEO,” said Bill Tai, Chair of the Board of Directors of Hut 8. “Mr. Kiguel brings with him more than 20 years of capital markets experience along with a deep knowledge of the blockchain industry. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our operations in Canada and establish Hut 8 as the leader in North American mining."

“For more than 20 years in the investment banking world, my job has been to assist public and private companies in advancing their business objectives through smart, practical decision-making,” said Mr. Kiguel. “Owing in part to a Board whose combined experiences are unmatched among issuers in the blockchain space, Hut 8 has already demonstrated excellent fundamentals. This is a Company which, through its exclusive partnership with the Bitfury Group, one of the world’s leading full-service blockchain companies, is setting a new standard for public companies in the blockchain space. I am excited to join Hut 8 in advancing its agenda to become the world’s leading crypto-currency miner. Additionally, I’m pleased to be working with Silicon Valley legend Bill Tai, who has agreed to be the Chairman of Hut 8.”

About Hut 8

Hut 8 is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company established through an exclusive partnership with the Bitfury Group, the world’s leading full-service blockchain technology company. Through its partnership with the Bitfury Group, Hut 8 has access to a proprietary mix of hardware, software, and operational know-how to construct, optimize and manage datacenters in low-cost and attractive jurisdictions. Hut 8 is led by a team of industry experts and intends to provide investors with exposure to blockchain processing infrastructure and technology along with underlying cryptocurrency rewards and transaction fees. For more information, visit www.hut8mining.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities of Hut 8 have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

