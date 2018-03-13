Hut 8 Mining Corp. : Announces Appointment of Andrew Kiguel as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSXV:HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”)
is pleased to announce, subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture
Exchange (the “TSXV”), the appointment of Mr. Andrew Kiguel as
President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company,
effective April 2, 2018. In connection with such appointment, Mr. Sean
Clark will step down as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company
on March 31, 2018, but will continue to serve the Company in an advisory
role.
Mr. Kiguel joins Hut 8 from GMP Securities L.P. (“GMP”), where he
played an integral role for more than 18 years in the Real Estate and
Retail Capital Markets groups, including most recently as Managing
Director, Investment Banking, as well as a key member of GMP’s
Blockchain Investment Banking Group. Mr. Kiguel has extensive experience
in providing investment banking services to numerous public and private
entities, including raising equity and debt capital in excess of C$3
billion over the last five years. He has also worked in an advisory role
on numerous marquee M&A transactions.
“We are delighted to have a professional of Mr. Kiguel’s caliber join us
as President and CEO,” said Bill Tai, Chair of the Board of Directors of
Hut 8. “Mr. Kiguel brings with him more than 20 years of capital markets
experience along with a deep knowledge of the blockchain industry. We
look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our operations in
Canada and establish Hut 8 as the leader in North American mining."
“For more than 20 years in the investment banking world, my job has been
to assist public and private companies in advancing their business
objectives through smart, practical decision-making,” said Mr. Kiguel.
“Owing in part to a Board whose combined experiences are unmatched among
issuers in the blockchain space, Hut 8 has already demonstrated
excellent fundamentals. This is a Company which, through its exclusive
partnership with the Bitfury Group, one of the world’s leading
full-service blockchain companies, is setting a new standard for public
companies in the blockchain space. I am excited to join Hut 8 in
advancing its agenda to become the world’s leading crypto-currency
miner. Additionally, I’m pleased to be working with Silicon Valley
legend Bill Tai, who has agreed to be the Chairman of Hut 8.”
About Hut 8
Hut 8 is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company
established through an exclusive partnership with the Bitfury Group, the
world’s leading full-service blockchain technology company. Through its
partnership with the Bitfury Group, Hut 8 has access to a proprietary
mix of hardware, software, and operational know-how to construct,
optimize and manage datacenters in low-cost and attractive
jurisdictions. Hut 8 is led by a team of industry experts and intends to
provide investors with exposure to blockchain processing infrastructure
and technology along with underlying cryptocurrency rewards and
transaction fees. For more information, visit www.hut8mining.com.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute
“forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable
Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans,
expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is
provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including
that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not
change as a result of unforeseen events. Forward-looking information is
subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that
could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from
those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could
cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or
to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of
the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that
occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in
delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial
condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory
approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to
crypto-mining companies and to the Company as set forth in the Company’s
Filing Statement dated March 1, 2018 in respect of the Qualifying
Transaction filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements, other than as required by applicable law.
This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the
United States. The securities of Hut 8 have not been registered under
the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or
sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from
registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of
the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press
release.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006521/en/