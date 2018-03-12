Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Global Market Report (2018-2023) - Market Projected to Reach $3.84 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 33% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market by Memory Type
(HMC and HBM), Product type (GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA, ASIC), Application,
and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall HMC and HBM market is expected to increase from USD 922.7
Million in 2018 to USD 3,842.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 33.02%
between 2018 and 2023.
The growing need for high-bandwidth, low power consuming, and highly
scalable memories; increasing adoption of artificial intelligence; and
rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices are some of the
factors driving market growth.
In terms of geographic regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest
CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for the rapid growth
of the HMC and HBM market in APAC are the growing number of data centers
and servers, increasing shipments of network equipment, and the rising
number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and
consumer electronics sectors. The strong economic growth and growing
demand for high-density memories is expected to drive the HMC and HBM
market in the APAC region.
Key players in the HMC and HBM market include Samsung (South Korea),
Micron (US), SK Hynix (South Korea), Intel (US), and AMD (US). Samsung
has been at the top position because of its wide contribution to the
parent market share and high financial power. The company's strong
market position, coupled with strong brand equity, imparts a significant
competitive edge. The company is part of the hybrid memory cube
consortium and has begun the mass production of its high-bandwidth
memory for computing, enterprise servers and advanced graphics, and
network systems.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Growing Need for High-Bandwidth, Low Power Consuming, and Highly
Scalable Memories
-
Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
-
Rising Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
Restraints
-
Thermal Issues Caused By High Levels of Integration
Opportunities
-
High Demand for Cloud-Based Services
-
Growing Big Data
Challenges
-
Design Complexities Associated With HMC and HBM
-
Ecosystem Development
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 HMC and HBM Market, by Memory Type
7 HMC and HBM Market, by Product Type
8 HMC and HBM Market, by Application
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Advanced Micro Devices
-
Arira
-
Arm
-
Cadence
-
Cray
-
Fujitsu
-
IBM
-
Intel
-
Marvell
-
Micron
-
Nvidia
-
Open-Silicon
-
Rambus
-
Samsung
-
SK Hynix
-
Xilinx
