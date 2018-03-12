Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Global Market Report (2018-2023) - Market Projected to Reach $3.84 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 33% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market by Memory Type (HMC and HBM), Product type (GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA, ASIC), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall HMC and HBM market is expected to increase from USD 922.7 Million in 2018 to USD 3,842.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 33.02% between 2018 and 2023.

The growing need for high-bandwidth, low power consuming, and highly scalable memories; increasing adoption of artificial intelligence; and rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices are some of the factors driving market growth.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for the rapid growth of the HMC and HBM market in APAC are the growing number of data centers and servers, increasing shipments of network equipment, and the rising number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors. The strong economic growth and growing demand for high-density memories is expected to drive the HMC and HBM market in the APAC region.

Key players in the HMC and HBM market include Samsung (South Korea), Micron (US), SK Hynix (South Korea), Intel (US), and AMD (US). Samsung has been at the top position because of its wide contribution to the parent market share and high financial power. The company's strong market position, coupled with strong brand equity, imparts a significant competitive edge. The company is part of the hybrid memory cube consortium and has begun the mass production of its high-bandwidth memory for computing, enterprise servers and advanced graphics, and network systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for High-Bandwidth, Low Power Consuming, and Highly Scalable Memories

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Rising Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Restraints

Thermal Issues Caused By High Levels of Integration

Opportunities

High Demand for Cloud-Based Services

Growing Big Data

Challenges

Design Complexities Associated With HMC and HBM

Ecosystem Development

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 HMC and HBM Market, by Memory Type

7 HMC and HBM Market, by Product Type

8 HMC and HBM Market, by Application

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices

Arira

Arm

Cadence

Cray

Fujitsu

IBM

Intel

Marvell

Micron

Nvidia

Open-Silicon

Rambus

Samsung

SK Hynix

Xilinx

