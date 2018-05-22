Hybrid Minerals Inc. Provides Update on the CAS Cobalt/Gold Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

The Project is located within the Idaho Cobalt Belt, the prime cobalt exploration area in the USA. It contains several important cobalt/copper/gold deposits, including the Blackbird mine (eCobalt Solutions) and the Iron Creek Project (First Cobalt). It consists of 85 mining claims and adjoins the northern boundary of First Cobalt’s Iron Creek Project. The stratiform deposits are hosted in metasedimentary strata of the Apple Creek Formation (Proterzoic age).

Drilling on the property has encountered significant cobalt and gold mineralization, including:

IC03-03 1.5m @0.54% Co and 8.5g/t Au

IC03-04 4.6m @0.34% Co and 8.3g/t Au

IC03-07 3.0m @0.08% Co and 9.2g/t Au

Cobalt and gold deposits are exposed at the surface, including road cuts; and additional subsurface resources are indicated by ground geophysics (SP and Resistivity anomalies). A detailed airborne magnetic survey outlines the structure and stratigraphic units of the project area.

James Lunbeck (QP) collected surface samples that contained significant amounts of cobalt and gold. Cobalt values ranged from 82 ppm to 6360 ppm (average 2512 ppm); gold values ranged from 0.39 ppm to 29.7 ppm (average 14.7 ppm). This work was followed up with a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report. The Technical Report recommended additional work and proposed an exploration program with a budget of $251,000 USD.

A trenching program was conducted this past field season to test some geophysical anomalies. A Plan of Operation has been submitted to the US Forest Service for more trenching and drilling to be done this coming field season.

