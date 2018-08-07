Hylea Metals : Tenements Held Confirmation

7 August 2018
CONFIRMATION OF TENEMENTS HELD
Hylea Metals ("Hylea") confirms the current list of tenements held:
EL8520
NSW NSW NSW
-
Granted 100% 100%
EL8641
-
Granted 100% 100%
ELA 5689
Application
--
Ashburton
E08/2211
WA WA WA WAGranted Granted Granted Granted
-
100% 100%
E08/2210
-
100% 100%
E08/2209
-
100% 100%
E47/2417
-
100% 100%
Tabac
Keong Chan Company Secretary
HYLEA METALS LIMITED
ABN 38 119 992 175 Phone: +61 8 9322 6009 Suite 8, 1297 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 www.hyleametals.com.au
Disclaimer
Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 03:20:01 UTC