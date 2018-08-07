Log in
Hylea Metals : Tenements Held Confirmation

08/07/2018 | 05:21am CEST

7 August 2018

CONFIRMATION OF TENEMENTS HELD

Hylea Metals ("Hylea") confirms the current list of tenements held:

Hylea

EL8520

NSW NSW NSW

  • Granted 100% 100%

    EL8641

  • Granted 100% 100%

ELA 5689

Application

--

Ashburton

E08/2211

WA WA WA WAGranted Granted Granted Granted

  • 100% 100%

    E08/2210

  • 100% 100%

    E08/2209

  • 100% 100%

    E47/2417

  • 100% 100%

Tabac

  • E53/1891 WA

    • Granted 100% 100%

  • E53/1895 WA

  • Granted 100% 100%

Keong Chan Company Secretary

HYLEA METALS LIMITED

ABN 38 119 992 175 Phone: +61 8 9322 6009 Suite 8, 1297 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 www.hyleametals.com.au

Disclaimer

Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 03:20:01 UTC
