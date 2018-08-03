Hyperoxaluria| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest analysis report on drug pipeline
for hyperoxaluria.
The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under
investigation within the defined data collection period to treat
hyperoxaluria.
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market in the future.
Hyperoxaluria: Market overview
Hyperoxaluria is a state of disordered metabolism characterized by an
increased urinary excretion of oxalate. The daily oxalate excretion in
healthy individuals ranges between 10 mg and 40 mg per 24 hours.
Concentrations exceeding 40-45 mg per 24 hours are considered as
clinical hyperoxaluria. Hyperoxaluria is of several types including
primary hyperoxaluria, oxalosis, enteric hyperoxaluria, hyperoxaluria
related to eating high-oxalate foods.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “The
worldwide prevalence of primary hyperoxaluria is estimated to affect one
in 58,000 individuals. One estimate places the prevalence of primary
hyperoxaluria type I at 1-3 cases per 1,000,000 people in the general
population, and the incidence at one case per 120,000 live births per
year in Europe. Hyperoxaluria is uncommon, though it can be found in
about 20% of individuals with kidney stones.”
Hyperoxaluria: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the hyperoxaluria market based on
therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral and subcutaneous),
therapeutic modality (enzyme, SiRNA, and biological), targets (oxalate,
glycolate oxidase, LDHA gene, and hydroxyacid oxidase 1), MoA (oxalate
degraders, reduces hepatic glycolate oxidase, silences the LDHA gene,
and gene transfer), geographical segmentation (US, UK, Spain,
Netherlands, Germany, France, Jordan, Israel and Belgium) and
recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, and recruiting).
It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing
the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Based on therapeutic modality, around 50% of the molecules that are
being investigated for the treatment of hyperoxaluria are enzymes.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
