Hypogonadism | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

07/21/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the hypogonadism market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat hypogonadism.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180721005003/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for hypogonadism, including a ...

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for hypogonadism, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Hypogonadism: Market overview

When there is less or no secretion of the sex hormones, it leads to various changes in the secondary sexual characteristics. This condition is termed as hypogonadism. Secondary sexual characteristics include breast development in females and testicular development in males. Therefore, the production of sex hormones affects the menstrual cycle and sperm production. The glands that produce the sex hormones are known as gonads. Hence, hypogonadism is also termed as gonad deficiency.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Hypogonadism is largely seen in middle-aged and older-aged individuals. The incidence of hypogonadism increases with age. There is an increase in the number of people aged 65 years and above in the US. This rise in number of people belonging to the higher age group may lead to an increase in the incidences of hypogonadism. As a result, the increasing incidences of hypogonadism is expected to boost the drug development for hypogonadism.”

Hypogonadism: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the hypogonadism market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, nasal, subcutaneous, topical, and transdermal), therapeutic modality (small molecule, fusion protein and peptide), targets (androgen receptor, androgen+estrogen receptor, estrogen receptor, and follicle-stimulating hormone receptor), MoA (androgen receptor agonist, androgen+estrogen receptor agonist, estrogen receptor antagonist/agonist, and follicle-stimulating hormone receptor), geographical segmentation (US, Canada, and Europe) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Around 67% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of hypogonadism are androgen receptor agonists.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

  • Drugs under development
  • Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

  • Therapies employed
  • RoA
  • Therapeutic modality
  • Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

  • Recruitment status
  • Gender
  • Age

Key Companies

  • Type of players
  • Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
