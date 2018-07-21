Hypogonadism | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the hypogonadism
market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline
molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period
to treat hypogonadism.
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market in the future.
Hypogonadism: Market overview
When there is less or no secretion of the sex hormones, it leads to
various changes in the secondary sexual characteristics. This condition
is termed as hypogonadism. Secondary sexual characteristics include
breast development in females and testicular development in males.
Therefore, the production of sex hormones affects the menstrual cycle
and sperm production. The glands that produce the sex hormones are known
as gonads. Hence, hypogonadism is also termed as gonad deficiency.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Hypogonadism
is largely seen in middle-aged and older-aged individuals. The incidence
of hypogonadism increases with age. There is an increase in the number
of people aged 65 years and above in the US. This rise in number of
people belonging to the higher age group may lead to an increase in the
incidences of hypogonadism. As a result, the increasing incidences of
hypogonadism is expected to boost the drug development for hypogonadism.”
Hypogonadism: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the hypogonadism market based on
therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral,
nasal, subcutaneous, topical, and transdermal), therapeutic modality
(small molecule, fusion protein and peptide), targets (androgen
receptor, androgen+estrogen receptor, estrogen receptor, and
follicle-stimulating hormone receptor), MoA (androgen receptor agonist,
androgen+estrogen receptor agonist, estrogen receptor
antagonist/agonist, and follicle-stimulating hormone receptor),
geographical segmentation (US, Canada, and Europe) and recruitment
status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and
recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Around 67% of the molecules that are being investigated for the
treatment of hypogonadism are androgen receptor agonists.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
