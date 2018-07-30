Hyundai Elevator breaks ground for smart factory in Shanghai

Hyundai Elevator has announced its construction of a new elevator factory in Jinshan Industrial Park, Shanghai.

The new factory to be built on a 123,564m2 land will accommodate an internet of things enabled smart factory, an elevator test tower capable of testing from ultra-high to mid-low speed elevators(175m-high and 10m-deep), and a customer care center responsible for real-time elevator operation monitoring.

Chairperson of Hyundai Group Hyun Jeong-eun, CEO of Hyundai Elevator Bob Jang and local governmental officials including Shanghai Jinshan district secretary were attended the groundbreaking ceremony. CEO Bob Jang said 'Winning in China, as the world's largest elevator market, represents winning in a global market. We believe that this new factory will serve as a foothold to generate business outcomes across the global market.

Once it is completed by the end of 2019, this new factory with 25,000 units in annual capacity will enable its production capacity more than triple times (currently 7,500). Moreover, an efficient quality management would be allowed by conducting big data analyses, and a prompt respond to customer demands also be allowed by monitoring the entire process from order to delivery. The expected working expenses would be KRW 120 billion (USD 112 million), Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. would be in charge of the construction.