I74 Wired Sees Success With Cincinnati Technology And Media Hub

03/14/2018 | 11:01am CET

CINCINNATI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- I74 Wired LLC, owner of one of Cincinnati's original technology campuses, has upgraded and re-launched the 65,000 square-foot, mixed-use office and data center campus to support the community of technology and media firms in Cincinnati. The I74 campus, located just six minutes north of OTR, has a long heritage of innovation, beginning with its construction in 1973 as the original global HQ for Cincom Systems Incorporated. Today the site is home to entrepreneurs in cryptocurrency, online gaming, podcasting, film, virtual reality, real estate, web development and cloud services.  These innovators enjoy the scale, peer networking and unique features of the site, including an industrial data center, an audio production studio, and a lounge that celebrates the Mad Men era of the 50s and 60s. 

"We have nearly doubled our revenue in two years by providing world class infrastructure, advice, and peer networking to media and technology firms.  Our clients benefit from our 'everything but you' approach, which allows them to scale quickly, multiply limited resources, and focus on their core business," comments Everett Thompson, Owner.

I74 Wired is located near Northside, just off the I74 freeway, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 2300 Montana Avenue.

ABOUT I74 WIRED LLC
I74 Wired is an infrastructure services company, providing office, data center, a recording studio, photography studio, and Internet services, allowing SMB technology and media companies to grow quickly, exchange services, and network within a close community of similarly positioned enterprises.  The I74 campus is located six minutes north of OTR in Cincinnati, Ohio.  For more information, visit I74Wired.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i74-wired-sees-success-with-cincinnati-technology-and-media-hub-300613481.html

SOURCE I74 Wired LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
