Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IAR Systems Group AB : Annual Report 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:37am CET

SOLNA, Sweden, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and the CEO of IAR Systems Group AB hereby present the annual report for IAR Systems Group AB and the IAR Group for the financial year 2017.  The Annual General Meeting of IAR Systems Group AB (publ), corporate identification number 556400-7200, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Spårvagnshallarna, Birger Jarlsgatan 57 A in Stockholm. If you would like to receive the annual report in printed form, please send an email to [email protected].

CONTACT:
Stefan Skarin
CEO,
IAR Systems Group AB
email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems-group-ab/r/iar-systems-group-ab-annual-report-2017,c2472878

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iar-systems-group-ab-annual-report-2017-300614504.html

SOURCE IAR Systems Group AB


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:03pSTARTEK : and Aegis Combine to Create Global Leader in Customer Engagement Solutions
BU
12:03pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings
PR
12:03pASANKO GOLD INC : Asanko Gold, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:03pSTARTEK : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
BU
12:02pWATCH : TMBW Business Breakfast – Breaking the Blockchain Frontier
AQ
12:02pVANC PHARMACEUTICALS : Aphria's Australian-based partner Althea receives Medical Cannabis License for cultivation
AQ
12:02pNATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : Expands and Solidifies Business Relationship with CannaRoyalty
AQ
12:02pTRANSAT A.T. INC. : - Results for first quarter of 2018
AQ
12:02pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Leverages Power of Artificial Intelligence to Roll Out Personal Banking Chatbot for Facebook Messenger
AQ
12:02pCANNAROYALTY : and National Access Cannabis Corp. Expand and Solidify Business Relationship for Cannabis Product Sales in the Canadian Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.