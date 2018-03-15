SOLNA, Sweden, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and the CEO of IAR Systems Group AB hereby present the annual report for IAR Systems Group AB and the IAR Group for the financial year 2017. The Annual General Meeting of IAR Systems Group AB (publ), corporate identification number 556400-7200, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Spårvagnshallarna, Birger Jarlsgatan 57 A in Stockholm. If you would like to receive the annual report in printed form, please send an email to [email protected].

CONTACT:

Stefan Skarin

CEO,

IAR Systems Group AB

email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems-group-ab/r/iar-systems-group-ab-annual-report-2017,c2472878

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iar-systems-group-ab-annual-report-2017-300614504.html

SOURCE IAR Systems Group AB