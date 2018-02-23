IBEX Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

IBEX Holdings Limited, a leading end-to-end provider of technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience (‘‘CLX’’) solutions, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. IBEX has applied to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "IBEX."

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Piper Jaffray & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers of this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, via telephone: (800) 792-2473 or via email: [email protected]; Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, via telephone: (800) 747-3924 or via email: at [email protected]; William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, via telephone: (800) 621-0687 or via email: [email protected]; or SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, via telephone: (800) 685-4786 or via email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ibex

ibex is a leading end-to-end provider of technology-enabled Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) solutions, helping leading brands acquire, manage and grow their customer relationships. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ibex employs more than 15,000 employees in seven countries across 26 sites. In 2017, ibex managed over 50 million customer interactions across 45 countries in over 25 languages.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005863/en/