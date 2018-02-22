ICC International Chamber of Commerce : BASCAP supports A “Brand” New Day for trademarks

How prepared are brand owners and businesses to adapt to rapidly changing social, technological, and cultural landscapes, both locally and globally?

An International Trademark Association (INTA) workshop, to take place in India next month, aims to equip participants with the tools brands need to face present and future challenges.

ICC's Business Action to Stop Piracy and Counterfeiting is supporting the workshop as part of its outreach and awareness raising programme in India. It takes place two months after BASCAP co-hosted a workshop with the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) - the principle Customs body in India - and the anti-counterfeiting network React, which highlighted the important role played by Customs in protecting India's consumers and economy from counterfeits.

Bringing together experts and industry leaders from India and beyond, the half-day INTA workshop will take place on 14 March in New Delhi under the theme 'A 'Brand' New Day'.

It will feature three dynamic sessions focusing on relevant topics for practitioners today. They are: IP Challenges of New Tech Companies; Social, Cultural, and Technological Impact on Brands and Advertising; and Counterfeiting and IPR Enforcement in India's Booming E-Commerce and Tech Start-Up Landscape. INTA's Chief Executive Officer Etienne Sanz de Acedo and President Tish Berard will provide welcome and introductory remarks.

'BASCAP's cooperation with INTA spans back years and we're delighted to support this workshop as an important opportunity to further build on cooperation with rights holders and to enhance cooperation among stakeholders in India,' said BASCAP Director Sophie Peresson.

The INTA workshop will take place at The LaLiT hotel in New Delhi from 2pm to 7:30pm on 14 March.

To register, visit the workshop page on INTA's website.