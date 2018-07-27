Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Mexico Ratifies the ICSID Convention

07/27/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

​On July 27, 2018, the United Mexican States deposited its Instrument of Ratification of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (the ICSID Convention) with the World Bank. Mexico is the 154th State to ratify the Convention since it entered into force in 1966.

In accordance with its Article 68(2), the ICSID Convention will enter into force for Mexico on August 26, 2018.

The ICSID Convention establishes the institutional and legal framework for foreign investment dispute settlement. It was created to facilitate investment amongst countries by providing an independent, depoliticized forum for arbitration, conciliation and fact-finding.

As a Contracting State to the ICSID Convention, Mexico will participate in the governance of ICSID through representation on its chief governing body, the Administrative Council. Each ICSID Member State has one representative-and one vote-on the Administrative Council. Its responsibilities include passing rules of procedure for ICSID cases, and electing the ICSID Secretary-General and Deputy Secretaries-General. ICSID Member States also have the right to name arbitrators and conciliators to the ICSID Panels.

'I am so pleased that Mexico has taken this important step,' said Meg Kinnear, ICSID's Secretary-General. 'Mexico brings extensive expertise in international investment law and dispute settlement to the ICSID Administrative Council.'

ICSID's Membership database includes a complete list of designations and notifications made by Member States to implement and apply the ICSID Convention, and designations made to the ICSID Panels of Arbitrators and of Conciliators.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:16:10 UTC
