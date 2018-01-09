ICX Media Adds Depth With Executive Additions of Digital Media and Technology Veteran D. Scott Bowen as its President & COO and Former Digitas and TIME, Inc. CEO Laura Lang to its Board of Directors

After raising nearly $10 million in funding over the past 24 months, ICX
Media, Inc., a video intelligence service and creative exchange, today
announced additions to its Executive team and Board of Directors. The
growing company named digital media and technology executive D.
Scott Bowen as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. ICX
Media also announced that Laura
Lang, current Founder and Managing Director of Narragansett Ventures
and former Chief Executive Officer of both TIME Inc. and Digitas has
joined its Board of Directors.
Built with next-generation data intelligence at is core, ICX Media
provides powerful storytelling tools to marketers, media firms and video
creators, enabling them to make decisions about content creation,
partnerships, audiences and distribution with confidence. ICX Media
brings together more than 850,000 diverse video creators with precise,
real-time audience and performance insights, allowing enterprises to
quickly generate high-quality, cost-efficient, branded video content
efficiently and at scale. ICX Media launched its offering for
independent video creators in late 2016 and launched its solution for
brands and media companies in 2017. The company announced a $6.6 million
Series A financing, led by a group of top venture investors, in October
2017.
“The addition of Scott and Laura will be instrumental in ICX Media’s
continued growth and development as we lead the evolution of the way
marketers, media firms and content owners create and share more engaging
and results-driven videos with their audiences,” said Michael Avon,
Founder and CEO of ICX Media. “Laura’s deep industry insights and
experience in strategically guiding global media brands and marketing
agencies in today’s media landscape will greatly benefit ICX Media, the
hundreds of thousands of creators we have in our network and the large
and small brands we partner with. I am thrilled to have someone with
Laura’s stature and experience in both marketing and media join our
board as we move into the next phase of growth at ICX Media.”
“With an impressive breadth of experience in content management, digital
marketing and small and large business ventures, I’m certain Scott will
help take ICX Media to the next level,” continued Avon. “The need for a
true analytics-driven technology partner in this rapidly-changing
environment provides us the perfect opportunity to bolster our
go-to-market efforts. Scott is an ideal addition to our executive team
as we manage our next stage of growth and the needs of our vast, global
audience of creative minds.”
As a pioneer in digital integrated marketing and media, Lang brings
extensive experience in digital disruption and transformation to one of
the digital media industry’s fastest-growing technology companies. Lang
officially joined the board in the fall of 2017.
“I have been seeking an opportunity to further engage with a company in
the video content creation ecosystem for quite some time,” said Laura
Lang. “Today’s media-savvy consumers are turning to social media and
streaming services more frequently, driving unprecedented demand for
engaging and transformative video content from brands. ICX Media’s
breakthrough technology and diverse creator community expertly bridges
that gap, making data-inspired storytelling now possible. I am looking
forward to working with the board and company leadership to take the
organization’s successes to new heights.”
Bowen is an experienced technology executive and entrepreneur with a
track record of building successful businesses and whose domain
expertise sits at the intersection of digital media and marketing, data
analytics and the cloud. He joins ICX Media from Vistaprint, a $1.3B
e-commerce brand of Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR), where he served as Vice
President and General Manager of its SaaS-oriented Digital Services
division. Previously, Scott was a senior executive with OpenText
Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), a $2.3B global leader in Enterprise
Information Management (EIM), where he held roles including Senior Vice
President, Cloud Services and President, Digital Media Group. Prior to
that, Scott was Co-Founder, President and COO of Artesia Technologies, a
venture-backed pioneer and early leader in the Digital Asset Management
(DAM) market that was acquired by OpenText in 2004. Bowen will report to
Chairman and CEO Michael Avon while taking on the responsibility of
leading ICX Media’s go-to-market strategy and overseeing sales, business
development, marketing and operations for the business.
“I am looking forward to joining Mike and the entire team to help
position ICX Media as a leader in the digital media marketplace,” said
Bowen. “Over the next year, we will further develop our digital business
and brand strategy to ensure that our vast creator network, corporate
brands and media companies have the right tools to make confident
decisions about their marketing and creative strategies. I am eager to
bring my unique perspective on growing and scaling technology businesses
to such a disruptive company that is serving the rapidly-changing media
ecosystem.”
About ICX Media, Inc.
ICX Media is revolutionizing the digital media market by enabling
data-inspired storytelling; transforming the way video is created,
distributed, and monetized. ICX Media’s proprietary smart platform
harnesses breakthrough artificial intelligence and adaptive learning
technologies to help brands, media companies and content creators create
and share more impactful, engaging videos with data-backed confidence.
The ICX Media community connects more than 850,000 independent creators
with brands, media and entertainment companies to make turnkey talent
sourcing, scalable video production, accelerated audience creation and
cost-effective distribution now possible. ICX Media believes everyone
has a meaningful story to share. Now everyone can.
PERMALINK
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006797/en/