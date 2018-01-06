ICYMI: McDaniel: Democrats are Ignoring Instant Results of Tax Cut Legislation

Chairwoman McDaniel: Democrats are Ignoring Instant Results of the Tax Cut Legislation

LARRY O'CONNOR: Well, and honestly their entire mandate going into these midterms seems to be resist. They're all going to put their pink hats on and march rather than actually do their jobs. How do you think that's going to play out this year as it goes on, because you have a pretty aggressive agenda?

CHAIRWOMAN MCDANIEL: Right now, you have Democrats actually rooting against these tax cuts and what they're going to bring the American people. That's not a great position for them to be in, when people in February start to see their paychecks get bigger. As we've already seen over 100 companies either giving bonuses to their employees or increasing their pay. We are seeing so many great things happen for our country as a result of the historic deregulation and the tax cuts and Democrats are on the sidelines saying, 'We don't want this to work because we didn't help vote for this.' And that's going to be something they're going to carry into November. It's interesting that Joe Manchin went home and saw a big banner that said 'we'll remember in November.' Well we're going to make sure that voters remember in November the list of accomplishments that Democrats have had, at least in this first year of the Trump presidency and it's zero. They've done nothing to help the American people except obstruct and resist at every turn, and I just don't think that's going to be a winning message for them.



