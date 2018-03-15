IDC MarketScape Positions BearingPoint as a Major Player for EMEA Business Consulting Services

The IDC MarketScape highlights that the management and technology
consultancy BearingPoint helps clients innovate and delivers well
researched and personalized advice
Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been recognized
as a Major Player for capabilities and strategies in the IDC
MarketScape: EMEA Business Consulting Services 2018 Vendor Assessment.
The evaluation emphasizes BearingPoint’s ability to improve its
customers’ experience, manage risk and support business change across a
client organization.
“We highly appreciate that the IDC MarketScape report again named
BearingPoint as a Major Player in EMEA as it further validates our
strategic set-up combining business consulting, technology and IP
assets,” said Kiumars Hamidian, Partner at BearingPoint. “We are
dedicated to serving European clients with a local, regional and global
footprint, through engagements ranging from innovative solutions around
IoT, data and analytics as well as robotics and artificial intelligence
to platform topics, customer relationship management, and digital
strategy consulting.”
The IDC MarketScape report cites BearingPoint’s areas of strength as
confirmed by referenced clients:
-
According to a social services client in the United Kingdom,
BearingPoint has “exceptional innovation and development; very
positively impacts stakeholders; you can depend on the people”
-
A government agency in Ireland said, “We know BearingPoint will
provide advice that is well researched and is personalized to our
unique circumstances”.
BearingPoint strives to help companies resolve their most crucial
business challenges and continuously leverages its assets and frameworks
to accelerate delivery, enhance consistency of its services and ensure
long-term client success.
Source:
IDC MarketScape: EMEA Business Consulting Services 2018 Vendor
Assessment, doc #US42761818, March 2018
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview
of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research
methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both
qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical
illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC
MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service
offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market
success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework
also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and
weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy
with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three
units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the
advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital
transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures
drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint’s
clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations.
The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people
and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve
measurable and sustainable success.
For more information, please visit:
Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint
Twitter:
@BearingPoint
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005148/en/