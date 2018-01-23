IDEMIA : Announces Acquisition of Otono Networks and Its eSIM Orchestration Solution

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly
digital world, today announced the acquisition of Otono Networks and its
industry-leading eSIM orchestration technology. Together, IDEMIA and
Otono will offer a comprehensive eSIM lifecycle management solution to
simplify the adoption of eSIM for both mobile operators (MNOs) and
device manufacturers (OEMs).
This acquisition marks the first external expansion by the IDEMIA group,
formed in 2017 when OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity &
Security (Morpho) joined forces, and illustrates IDEMIA’s strategic
vision facing the future of connected devices.
By 2020, connected objects in use worldwide could reach 20.4 billion (source:
www.gartner.com).
Faced with the increasing number of new eSIM devices (smartphones,
smartwatches, tablets, PCs, etc.) and IoT applications, MNOs and OEMs
must confront several challenges, the most critical of which is
navigating the complex architecture required to launch eSIM. New use
cases create new challenges of implementation due to the strain on
existing infrastructure. Teams must employ complex interfaces, manage
different integrations between ecosystem elements, all while minimizing
risk to existing B/OSS - which can lead to lengthy and costly
integrations.
Otono’s cloud-based orchestration solution was designed specifically to
handle eSIM and address all of these challenges. It provides a
centralized hub that synchronizes eSIM activation and provisioning
workflows with each element in the ecosystem. The integration of Otono’s
orchestration hub into IDEMIA means customers can now have an end-to-end
solution to manage the entire eSIM lifecycle while addressing the needs
of all players including MNOs, OEMs, and end-users.
“In 2014, we began working with a major OEM on a market-first eSIM
solution and found ourselves solving complex problems in the pursuit of
our goal which was to maximize the potential of eSIM,” said Emir
Aboulhosn, Founder of Otono Networks. “During that time, we had the
opportunity to work with some of the leading eSIM vendors, and our
experience with IDEMIA made it clear that we had found the perfect
partner to help carry forward our vision and together with a combined
solution accelerate the adoption of eSIM worldwide.”
Together, IDEMIA and Otono now have a GSMA-compliant solution that helps
MNOs and OEMs rapidly support new devices onboarding eSIM, keeping pace
with the industry’s growing appetite for always-connected devices. This
single-vendor, single-integration solution was designed exclusively for
eSIM and incorporates all the necessary elements for complete eSIM
lifecycle management.
Components of the IDEMIA eSIM Lifecycle Management Platform:
-
Subscription Manager (SM-DP+)
-
Orchestration Hub
-
Digital Personalization System (DPS)
-
Websheet Server
-
Entitlement Server Ready
With a single integration, IDEMIA provides a comprehensive, future-proof
solution that supports both Consumer and M2M GSMA RSP specifications
including the ES2+ interface. It also eliminates the need for
integration by customers, with no changes required to existing B/OSS,
allowing for faster time to market and a lower cost of ownership.
“The acquisition of Otono delivers our customers a unique value
proposition for eSIM management in the global market,” said Marek
Juda, EVP Digital Labs IDEMIA. “Our comprehensive eSIM Lifecycle
Management Platform is the best choice for both MNOs and OEMs looking to
invest in eSIM. By launching the industry’s first truly
infrastructure-agnostic solution, we are committed to providing
operators with a way to bring eSIM devices to market faster, while
offering long-term insurance in a fast-changing industry.”
By combining its existing core digital solutions, ranging from
digitalization of customer registration to connectivity management,
together with Otono’s orchestration hub, IDEMIA will become the unique
market player offering an innovative, simple, end-to-end eSIM solution
enabling a customer’s entire digital journey.
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an
increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and
consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that
are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live
in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we
think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or
for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure,
authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from
Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have
joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and
14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com
About Otono Networks
Otono Networks, Inc. is a leader in eSIM enablement and orchestration
solutions for any device or mobile operator worldwide. The comprehensive
cloud-based Otono Platform is the leading platform for anyone deploying
eSIM-based devices to their network. It is able to seamlessly integrate
with any existing mobile architecture to remove the complexities of eSIM
implementation. Otono can provide the necessary middleware to complete
integration and launch eSIM-enabled devices with significantly reduced
risk, time to market and without major changes to existing networks.
For more information about Otono, visit www.otono.com
