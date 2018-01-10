Log in
IDEMIA : Announces Appointment of Ed Casey as Chief Executive Officer of North America Identity & Security Business Unit

01/10/2018 | 12:13pm EST

Casey Brings Significant Experience in the Public Services and IT industries

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, today announced the appointment of Ed Casey as Chief Executive Officer for its NORAM I&S Business Unit.

“IDEMIA is a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, and I am excited to have this opportunity to lead the very talented Identity & Security team in North America,” said Casey. “Securing our identity is a critical issue in the world today. The opportunities created through rising identity fraud, increasing acceptance of biometric solutions and the growing need for digital transformation in the government sector make IDEMIA’s solutions highly relevant. I am thrilled to join IDEMIA and start working in providing identity assurance to secure and simplify lives and in helping the company reach its growth potential.”

Current NORAM head, Bob Eckel, will work with Casey during his remaining time at the company in order to ensure a smooth transition.

This appointment takes effect immediately.

Additional Information about Ed Casey

Before joining IDEMIA, Casey spent 13 years within Serco Group plc, a leading provider of public services in defense, transport, immigration, healthcare and other citizen services. He held various senior management positions at Serco, including Group Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of Serco's Americas Division. Under Casey's leadership, the Americas business tripled in size and successfully integrated two acquisitions: RCI and SI International.

Prior to Serco, Casey held senior management positions in the energy, investment banking and private equity fields at NP Energy Inc., an energy marketing business he founded and later sold; Tenneco Energy; LG&E Energy Corp.; The Blackstone Group; and Fremont Group LLC.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). With 14,000 employees around the world of more than 80 nationalities, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter


© Business Wire 2018
