IDEMIA : Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia

IDEMIA will provide a state-of-the-art biometric matching engine
solution for the Australian Department of Home Affairs (Home Affairs),
underlying in particular the processing of visas, border crossings and
citizenship applications. Working with prime contractor Unisys
Corporation, who will provide the overall system integration as well as
the biometric management and processing platform Unisys Stealth(identity)TM,
the IDEMIA team will implement a flagship system to position Australia
at the forefront of border and immigration systems globally.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005079/en/
(Photo: IDEMIA)
Major growth in international traveller arrivals, and the heightened
threat of terrorism have signalled the need for a world-class biometrics
solution to ensure that individuals are who they say they are. EBIS’s
highly enhanced performance will support the Department’s strategic
direction by further facilitating the travel of legitimate individuals
while assisting in identifying persons of concern who require further
investigation.
At the heart of the system is IDEMIA’s MorphoBSS multi-biometric engine,
making use of face and fingerprint matching algorithms and providing
capability for the addition of other modalities if the need arises such
as iris recognition. MorphoBSS is a flagship product of IDEMIA,
combining very high scalability (over 1 billion identities possible),
very high availability – designed for mission-critical systems, and
integrating IDEMIA’S world-leading biometric algorithms. Joining forces
with Unisys’s Stealth(identity)TM, also a highly scalable
Identity management engine, the solution will provide a flexible
capability that can seamlessly integrate into the Home Affairs’ wider
ecosystem.
As part of the deployment of EBIS, IDEMIA will engage its global
biometrics research capability in addition to local personnel from both
Unisys and IDEMIA to deliver an unprecedented level of accuracy, as
required by the Department.
Powering a number of the world’s largest and most sensitive biometric
systems, IDEMIA has a leading global experience, in particular in the
field of multi-biometrics (which combines biometric modalities such as
finger and face to further enhance accuracy).
Locally, IDEMIA also has a longstanding experience working with
Government and is providing in particular a wide range of law
enforcement agencies with mission-critical solutions around biometrics
and video analytics. IDEMIA pioneered Automated Border Control in
Australia through the implementation of Smartgates since 2004, and is a
key technology partner in the Civil Identity, Banking, Mobile Operators
and Digital Identity markets.
Tim Ferris, Vice President for IDEMIA’s Public Security and Citizen
Identity activities in APAC, said of the announcement: “We are very
proud to be providing this flagship biometric platform with our partner
Unisys. Our teams both locally and globally are excited by this major
system which will form one of the keystones of the security of the
Australian border.”
Mark Forman, global head of Public Sector business at Unisys, said: “The
growth in the volume of travellers, as well as the increased risk of
potential terrorist or fraudulent activity, means that effective border
security is more important than ever before. We are delighted that the
Australian Government has continued its trust in Unisys to help in
enhancing the safety of its citizens.”
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an
increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and
consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that
are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live
in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we
think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or
for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure,
authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from
Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have
joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and
14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com
/ Follow @IdemiaGroup
on Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005079/en/