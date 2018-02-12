IDEMIA : and Arkessa Partner on eUICC to Drive Growth in Industrial and Enterprise IoT

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly
digital world, and Arkessa, a leading M2M/IoT connectivity service
provider, have today announced the extension of their partnership to
deliver eUICC (embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) and
Subscription Management services to global Enterprise and Industrial IoT
customers.
Arkessa’s connectivity management services include a global cellular
footprint built on international roaming and local network integrations
with the leading mobile network operators (MNOs) reducing barriers for
IoT. The platform now includes IDEMIA eUICC and subscription management
services and brings consistency and reliability to the installation
process and operational performance. The ability to switch or localise
SIM profiles without the burden of recalling or visiting devices gives
Enterprise IoT customers greater freedom to customise according to
business needs, technical or commercial.
This freedom, combined with a range of radio technology choices from 2G,
3G, 4G, NB-IoT, LTE Cat M to 5G, is accelerating Cellular IoT adoption
on a global scale. The combined capability of Arkessa and IDEMIA will
simplify and reduce the barriers for large scale Enterprise IoT
deployment.
The eUICC based solution is transforming how OEMs design and deploy
enterprise-grade IoT solutions. OEMs in all sectors most notably in the
Automotive, Consumer and Household appliance markets, can now build
global connectivity into their products which enable a superior
user-experience resembling what is usually only seen with premium
smart-phone or e-reader devices. IoT devices do not typically have
screens making the network services the critical components in
delivering a zero-touch provisioning and operational experience.”
Yves Portalier, Executive Vice-President for Connected objects
activities at IDEMIA declares: “Arkessa’s multi-network MVNO platform
coupled with IDEMIA’s eUICC and Subscription Management services mean
that we can deliver future-proofed and secure connectivity solutions
globally and for all types of IoT businesses. We appreciate Arkessa’s
leading go-to-market position thanks to their strong international
channel partnerships.”
Andrew Orrock, CEO at Arkessa says: “We are excited to extend our
partnership with IDEMIA and take a leadership position in Enterprise IoT
solutions and services. The control, flexibility and global reach of
eUICC is having a profound impact on IoT businesses and we see an
astonishing opportunity pipeline across the whole range of sectors that
Arkessa serves. Healthcare, automotive, robotics, household and office
appliances, drones, retail and vending are all strong examples.”
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in
Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition
to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect,
travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing
our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today.
By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think,
produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for
objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure,
authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from
Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT
(Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have
joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and
14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com
/ Follow @IdemiaGroup
on Twitter
About Arkessa
Arkessa is a global M2M managed services
provider making Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity easier and
future-proof. Arkessa connects devices and services to the IoT,
regardless of location, network operator or wireless technology.
For
more information, visit www.arkessa.com/euicc
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005570/en/