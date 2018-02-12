Log in
IDEMIA : and Arkessa Partner on eUICC to Drive Growth in Industrial and Enterprise IoT

02/12/2018 | 11:29am CET

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, and Arkessa, a leading M2M/IoT connectivity service provider, have today announced the extension of their partnership to deliver eUICC (embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) and Subscription Management services to global Enterprise and Industrial IoT customers.

Arkessa’s connectivity management services include a global cellular footprint built on international roaming and local network integrations with the leading mobile network operators (MNOs) reducing barriers for IoT. The platform now includes IDEMIA eUICC and subscription management services and brings consistency and reliability to the installation process and operational performance. The ability to switch or localise SIM profiles without the burden of recalling or visiting devices gives Enterprise IoT customers greater freedom to customise according to business needs, technical or commercial.

This freedom, combined with a range of radio technology choices from 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT, LTE Cat M to 5G, is accelerating Cellular IoT adoption on a global scale. The combined capability of Arkessa and IDEMIA will simplify and reduce the barriers for large scale Enterprise IoT deployment.

The eUICC based solution is transforming how OEMs design and deploy enterprise-grade IoT solutions. OEMs in all sectors most notably in the Automotive, Consumer and Household appliance markets, can now build global connectivity into their products which enable a superior user-experience resembling what is usually only seen with premium smart-phone or e-reader devices. IoT devices do not typically have screens making the network services the critical components in delivering a zero-touch provisioning and operational experience.”

Yves Portalier, Executive Vice-President for Connected objects activities at IDEMIA declares: “Arkessa’s multi-network MVNO platform coupled with IDEMIA’s eUICC and Subscription Management services mean that we can deliver future-proofed and secure connectivity solutions globally and for all types of IoT businesses. We appreciate Arkessa’s leading go-to-market position thanks to their strong international channel partnerships.”

Andrew Orrock, CEO at Arkessa says: “We are excited to extend our partnership with IDEMIA and take a leadership position in Enterprise IoT solutions and services. The control, flexibility and global reach of eUICC is having a profound impact on IoT businesses and we see an astonishing opportunity pipeline across the whole range of sectors that Arkessa serves. Healthcare, automotive, robotics, household and office appliances, drones, retail and vending are all strong examples.”

About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About Arkessa
Arkessa is a global M2M managed services provider making Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity easier and future-proof. Arkessa connects devices and services to the IoT, regardless of location, network operator or wireless technology.
For more information, visit www.arkessa.com/euicc


© Business Wire 2018
