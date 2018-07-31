IDG Increases Dedication to Asian Market with Relaunch of CIO-Asia.com

Singapore , July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications , Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is proud to demonstrate a growing commitment to the Asian region with the relaunch of CIO-Asia.com (click to tweet). Under IDG editorial oversight, the site will combine world-class global tech trends with local content written by a team of experts. The site relaunch accompanies the April launch of Channel Asia, which focuses on tech resellers, distributors and vendors.

“Technology is a unifying global language and has been IDG’s focus for more than 50 years. We are proud to show our growing commitment to the Asian market with the relaunch of CIO Asia,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, president of IDG Communications. “Beyond informing tech leaders, we are excited to open new channels for tech marketers to connect with influential CIOs to help them enhance their business during this fast-paced period of digital transformation.”

To succeed in this rapidly transforming tech ecosystem, CIOs and business leaders need access to both local insights as well as a global purview. CIO-Asia.com will be the resource for CIOs looking for insights on the intersection of business and technology, enterprise tech platforms, customer centricity and more. This relaunch is supported by the appointment of Cristina Lago, as online editor. She, and her team of experts, will bring global and local insights to tech and business leaders in this thriving and competitive market.

The enhanced focus on our editorial properties and their companion events and marketing solutions builds upon our established businesses in the region. Together, this robust portfolio of solutions provides insights, analysis and advertising opportunities for the Asian markets.

“CIO has had a long history and active audience in Asia, but this investment in the brand, and the region, will help technology leaders see what their local and global peers are focused on to enhance their business,” said Matt Egan, editorial director, IDG Communications. “We look forward to strengthening this community as tech conversations grow in this market.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. IDG Communications is the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*

*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017

Additional information about IDG, a privately held company, is available at http://www.idg.com.





