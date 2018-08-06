Log in
News : Companies
IDT Australia : 07.08.18 - IDT to partner with Cann Group on Medicinal Cannabis Product Manufacture.

08/06/2018 | 11:21pm EDT

ASX Announcement

7 August 2018

IDT TO PARTNER WITH CANN GROUP

ON MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCT MANUFACTURE

IDT Australia Limited (ASX: IDT) provides the following market update that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Cann Group Limited (ASX: CAN).

IDT has been contracted to provide manufacturing support in relation to medicinal cannabisbased product formulations intended for supply to patients in Australia and overseas.

"Cann Group has established itself as an industry leading sciencebased player in the quickly evolving Australian medicinal cannabis space; and we are delighted to be partnering with Cann Group to advance the development and supply of high quality innovative product formulations." said IDT's CEO Dr David Sparling. "IDT's manufacturing facilities are ideally suited to undertake this work and our track record in completing highly complex projects to global cGMP1 quality standards ensures we can add significant value to Cann's development efforts."

Cann Group CEO, Peter Crock, said "IDT's capabilities and experience in working with leading pharmaceutical companies made it an excellent manufacturing partner and we look forward to developing a range of delivery systems and dosage forms that can meet the varying needs of patients who can benefit from medicinal cannabis treatments."

ENDS

For further information please contact: IDT Australia Limited

Dr David Sparling - Chief Executive Officer 0417 721 972

About IDT

IDT (ASX:IDT) is a public Australian pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Boronia, Victoria, Australia. It has extensive experience in the development and production of high potency and high containment pharmaceutical products for local and international clients. IDT's facilities are fully cGMP compliant and are regularly audited by the US FDA and Australian TGA. With an experienced team of specialists within worldclass facilities, IDT provides a fullscale service for new drug development and scaleup, commercial active drug manufacture as well as a variety of oral and injectable finished drug dose forms.

1 Current Good Manufacturing Practices

Disclaimer

IDT Australia Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 03:20:01 UTC
