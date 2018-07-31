IE expo Guangzhou 2018, Biggest Environmental Fair in Southern China, to Kick Off in September

IE expo Guangzhou 2018, a member of IFAT global and a spin-off of IE
expo China, is set to open at China Import and Export Fair Complex
(Canton Fair Complex) in Guangzhou, China on September 18-20, 2018.
As the biggest environmental fair in Southern China, IE expo Guangzhou
2018 will continue to upgrade in terms of exhibition scale and services.
Over 500 enterprises and 30,000 professional visitors are expected to
gather in the 35,000m2 exhibition area, where a full-chain of
exhibitors will display more diversified innovative technologies and
sustainable environmental solutions.
6 reasons for choosing IE expo Guangzhou
-
It has inherited the quality of its parent show IFAT, the global
forerunner of environmental exhibition in Germany, and the local
experience of IE expo China which has been running for 19 years. In
addition, it is fully supported by Guangdong Association of
Environmental Protection Industry, which has been exerting great
impact in Southern China for the past three decades.
-
As the largest environmental show in Southern China, it covers 5
areas, namely water and sewage treatment, waste management, air
pollution control, soil remediation and environmental monitoring.
-
It is the ideal platform to learn industry trends, environmental
policies and frontier technologies, where over 20 environmental forums
will be held.
-
It is the gathering place of global leading enterprises in the
industry where business opportunities are waiting for you.
-
It attracts professional buyers from various sectors including
governmental departments, research institutions, engineering
companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, food & beverage,
petroleum, papermaking, textile, etc.
-
It provides media publicity for exhibitors through multiple channels,
including nearly 100 media outlets, its official website, new media
and on-site promotion.
This year during the exhibition, South China Eco-Environmental
Innovation Technology Conference will be held to gather more industry
professionals and provide more opportunities for environmental industry.
Focusing on the ecological environment and environmental protection
industry in Southern China, the conference will invite government
leaders, representatives of environmental associations, environmental
experts, and enterprise leaders at home and abroad, and hold more than
20 high-quality forums to create a feast for the environmental circle!
Registration: http://gz.ie-expo.cn/visitors/register.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005039/en/