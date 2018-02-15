Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : MORE BITE IN CATTLE TRADE AT THE FACTORIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:46am CET

15 Feb 2018

MORE BITE IN CATTLE TRADE AT THE FACTORIES

Cattle
, Prices

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods said there was more bite in cattle prices this week at the factories with a base price for steers of €3.95/kg more common and €4.05/kg for heifers.

He said farmers with fit quality cattle were negotiating higher prices off the old base of €3.90 and €4.00/kg.

Angus Woods said the weekly kill was less than 35,000 adult cattle and it was clear demand in the market place was picking up from the doldrums of January.

The IFA livestock leader said winter finisher needed a substantial price rise at this time in order to cover the very high level of costs they have incurred feeding indoors for the last number of months. He said farmers should demand full value for their stock at this time and insist on a price well above the quoted level from the factories.

Angus Woods said cattle prices in our main export markets, both in the UK and across Europe are all ahead of Irish prices. He said this shows the potential for Irish prices to increase.

An analysis by IFA shows that for week ending Feb 3rd, R3 grade steers in our main export market to the UK are making the equivalent of €4.37/kg including VAT. R3 Young Bulls are making €4.36/kg in Italy including VAT and in France are at €4.11/kg. In Germany young bulls are making €4.22 including VAT and €4.19/kg in Spain.

The IFA livestock leader also welcomed the latest actively from live exporters on the international trade. He said there is major potential for exports to Turkey and it is also welcome to see shipments to Libya.

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:45:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Increased demand for gold in the technology sector
PU
12:01pPRESS RELEASE : Auditors call for greater accountability in EU finances
PU
11:56aSWIFT & BAE JOINT REPORT : a case study
PU
11:51aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Call for Supermarket Commitment to Scottish Lamb
PU
11:46aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : More bite in cattle trade at the factories
PU
11:46aEUROPEAN COURT OF AUDITORS : Auditors call for greater accountability in EU finances
PU
11:46aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : PFRDA identifies 21 Banks as Makers of Excellence under Atal Pension Yojana Outreach Programme;The Number of Current APY subscribers crosses 86 Lacs mark.
PU
11:46aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : India Signs Second Loan Agreement with New Development Bank for USD 100 Million for Rajasthan Water Sector Restructuring Project for Desert Areas
PU
11:45aNEW SOUTH AFRICAN LEADER'S CHALLENGE : Boost Opportunity
DJ
11:41aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Upgrading Kosovo’s only international rail link
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Standard Life Aberdeen hit as biggest client Lloyds pulls plug
2ARCADIS : ARCADIS : report full year results 2017
3NN GROUP : NN : Group reports 4Q17 and 2017 results
4AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : 2017 Profit Rose Sharply, Beating Expectations -- Update
5NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2017

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.