IFA Irish Farmers Association : THIS WEEK’S CATTLE FACTORY PRICES

01 Aug 2018
THIS WEEK'S CATTLE FACTORY PRICES
Cattle
, Prices
Have a look at the prices paid for steers, heifers and cows this week.
-
Prices stronger this week, with numbers tighter.
-
Steer base €3.90/kg.
-
Heifers €4.00/kg.
-
Young Bulls R/U €3.85 - 4.10/kg.
-
Cows €3.00/3.60/kg.
-
In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.
|
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
|
|
Steers
|
Heifers
|
Cows
|
Dunbia
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Kepak Athleague
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Moyvalley Meats
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Euro Farm Foods
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
ABP Clones
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
|
Slaney Foods
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Kepak Kilbeggan
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
|
Liffey Meats
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Kildare Chilling
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Dawn Ballyhaunis
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Foyle Meats *+10c additional bonus 320/380kgs
|
385*
|
395*
|
|
Ashbourne Meats
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 360
|
Meadowmeats Rathdowney
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Charleville Foods
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Kepak Watergrasshill
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
ABP Bandon
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
ABP Cahir
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
ABP Waterford
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Dawn Grannagh
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
ABP Nenagh
|
385-390
|
395-400
|
280 - 350
|
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle
