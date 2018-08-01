Log in
IFA Irish Farmers Association : THIS WEEK’S CATTLE FACTORY PRICES

08/01/2018 | 10:53am EDT

01 Aug 2018

THIS WEEK'S CATTLE FACTORY PRICES

Cattle
, Prices

Have a look at the prices paid for steers, heifers and cows this week.

  • Prices stronger this week, with numbers tighter.
  • Steer base €3.90/kg.
  • Heifers €4.00/kg.
  • Young Bulls R/U €3.85 - 4.10/kg.
  • Cows €3.00/3.60/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dunbia 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Kepak Athleague 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Moyvalley Meats 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Euro Farm Foods 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
ABP Clones 385-390 395-400
Slaney Foods 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Kepak Kilbeggan 385-390 395-400
Liffey Meats 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Kildare Chilling 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Dawn Ballyhaunis 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Foyle Meats *+10c additional bonus 320/380kgs 385* 395*
Ashbourne Meats 385-390 395-400 280 - 360
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Charleville Foods 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Kepak Watergrasshill 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
ABP Bandon 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
ABP Cahir 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
ABP Waterford 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Dawn Grannagh 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
ABP Nenagh 385-390 395-400 280 - 350
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 14:52:05 UTC
