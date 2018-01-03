IFA Irish Farmers Association : THIS WEEK’S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

03 Jan 2018 THIS WEEK'S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES Cattle

, Prices

As the new year begins, take a look at the cattle prices reported from factories around the country.

Strong market demand.

Steer base €4.00/4.05/kg.

Heifers €4.10/4.15/kg.

Factories paying 5/10c/kg above quotes offering flat deals and transport.

Young Bulls R/U €4.00/4.10/kg.

Cows €3.20/3.75/kg.

In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.