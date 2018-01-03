IFA Irish Farmers Association : THIS WEEK’S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

03 Jan 2018
THIS WEEK'S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES
Cattle
, Prices
As the new year begins, take a look at the cattle prices reported from factories around the country.
-
Strong market demand.
-
Steer base €4.00/4.05/kg.
-
Heifers €4.10/4.15/kg.
-
Factories paying 5/10c/kg above quotes offering flat deals and transport.
-
Young Bulls R/U €4.00/4.10/kg.
-
Cows €3.20/3.75/kg.
-
In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.
|
|
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
|
|
Steers
|
Heifers
|
Cows
|
Dunbia
|
400/405
|
410/415
|
320 - 370
|
Kepak Athleague
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 370
|
Moyvalley Meats
|
400/405
|
410/415
|
320 - 370
|
Euro Farm Foods
|
400/405
|
410/415
|
320 - 370
|
ABP Clones
|
400
|
410
|
-
|
Slaney Foods
|
400/405
|
410/415
|
320 - 370
|
Kepak Kilbeggan
|
400
|
410
|
-
|
Liffey Meats
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 370
|
Kildare Chilling
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 370
|
Dawn Ballyhaunis
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 370
|
Ashbourne Meats
|
400/405
|
410/415
|
320 - 370
|
Meadowmeats Rathdowney
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 370
|
Charleville Foods
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 360
|
Kepak Watergrasshill
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 360
|
ABP Bandon
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 360
|
ABP Cahir
|
400
|
410
|
|
ABP Waterford
|
400/405
|
410/415
|
320 - 360
|
Dawn Grannagh
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 360
|
ABP Nenagh
|
400
|
410
|
320 - 360
|
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle
