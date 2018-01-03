IFA Irish Farmers Association : THIS WEEK’S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

Log in
THIS WEEK'S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

01/03/2018 | 05:29pm CET

03 Jan 2018

THIS WEEK'S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

Cattle
, Prices

As the new year begins, take a look at the cattle prices reported from factories around the country.

  • Strong market demand.
  • Steer base €4.00/4.05/kg.
  • Heifers €4.10/4.15/kg.
  • Factories paying 5/10c/kg above quotes offering flat deals and transport.
  • Young Bulls R/U €4.00/4.10/kg.
  • Cows €3.20/3.75/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dunbia 400/405 410/415 320 - 370
Kepak Athleague 400 410 320 - 370
Moyvalley Meats 400/405 410/415 320 - 370
Euro Farm Foods 400/405 410/415 320 - 370
ABP Clones 400 410 -
Slaney Foods 400/405 410/415 320 - 370
Kepak Kilbeggan 400 410 -
Liffey Meats 400 410 320 - 370
Kildare Chilling 400 410 320 - 370
Dawn Ballyhaunis 400 410 320 - 370
Ashbourne Meats 400/405 410/415 320 - 370
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 400 410 320 - 370
Charleville Foods 400 410 320 - 360
Kepak Watergrasshill 400 410 320 - 360
ABP Bandon 400 410 320 - 360
ABP Cahir 400 410
ABP Waterford 400/405 410/415 320 - 360
Dawn Grannagh 400 410 320 - 360
ABP Nenagh 400 410 320 - 360
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:29:02 UTC.

