IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca

03/19/2018 | 12:37pm CET

The 73rd Conference of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations in Luxembourg condemns the continued labour abuses inflicted by Avianca Airlines management upon the pilots of Asociación Colombiana de Aviadores Civiles (Acdac). The IFALPA Conference calls on Avianca management to immediately reinstate all terminated pilots and cease all legal action against the Acdac Board of Directors and pilots.

The anti-union activities, including disciplinary actions and dismissals, have affected more than 200 pilots. Avianca is retaliating against the qualified and experienced Colombian airline pilots, who honoured their union’s strike, by replacing them with foreign pilots.

Avianca pilots are being denied their basic human rights to collectively bargain salary and working conditions and not be subject to discrimination based on union membership. These actions are in direct contravention of International Labour Organization Fundamental Conventions 87 and 98. The Colombian government has ratified these conventions and is obligated to abide by them. They need to take immediate action to honour their commitments.

The “non-punitive” or “Positive Safety Culture” recommended in ICAO Annex 19 is being ignored, which may adversely affect flight safety.

We urge Avianca management to re-establish trust with their pilots and work to restore a Positive Safety Culture at the Airline.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members and the aviation industry.

Federation website www.ifalpa.org

©2018 The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations
It may not be offered of sale or used commercially. All reprints must credit IFALPA.


© Business Wire 2018
