IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca

The 73rd Conference of the International Federation of Air
Line Pilots’ Associations in Luxembourg condemns the continued labour
abuses inflicted by Avianca Airlines management upon the pilots of
Asociación Colombiana de Aviadores Civiles (Acdac). The IFALPA
Conference calls on Avianca management to immediately reinstate all
terminated pilots and cease all legal action against the Acdac Board of
Directors and pilots.
The anti-union activities, including disciplinary actions and
dismissals, have affected more than 200 pilots. Avianca is retaliating
against the qualified and experienced Colombian airline pilots, who
honoured their union’s strike, by replacing them with foreign pilots.
Avianca pilots are being denied their basic human rights to collectively
bargain salary and working conditions and not be subject to
discrimination based on union membership. These actions are in direct
contravention of International Labour Organization Fundamental
Conventions 87 and 98. The Colombian government has ratified these
conventions and is obligated to abide by them. They need to take
immediate action to honour their commitments.
The “non-punitive” or “Positive Safety Culture” recommended in ICAO
Annex 19 is being ignored, which may adversely affect flight safety.
We urge Avianca management to re-establish trust with their pilots and
work to restore a Positive Safety Culture at the Airline.
Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’
Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries
around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level
of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the
piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to
both our members and the aviation industry.
