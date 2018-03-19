Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IFALPA Conference Statement on Ryanair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:41pm CET

The global pilot community supports the common and transnational efforts of the Ryanair Pilots in their quest for fair and equitable terms and conditions and secure, stable employment.

The 73rd IFALPA Conference calls on Ryanair management to respect this wish of its pilots and to enter into fair and meaningful negotiations.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members and the aviation industry.

Federation website www.ifalpa.org

©2018 The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations
It may not be offered of sale or used commercially. All reprints must credit IFALPA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:19p#LISTERIOSIS : All the products you need to avoid
AQ
01:19pINVESTEC : Improved division results expected for Investec
AQ
01:19pNETCARE : R1.3bn acquisition of Akeso Clinics approved by Competition Tribunal
AQ
01:19pPROSPECT RESOURCES : Zimbabwe and the magic of Lithium
AQ
01:19pFIBROCELL SCIENCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:17pACUITY BRANDS, INC : Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform
AQ
01:17pGKN PLC : - Form 8 (DD) - GKN Plc
PR
01:17pHILLIARD LYONS : Unveils New Brand and Logo in West Virginia
BU
01:16pKIWA BIO TECH PRODUCTS : Tech To Enter the Traditional Chinese Medicine Market
AQ
01:16pHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5DANA INC : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.