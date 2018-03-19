IFATCA/IFALPA: International Organizations Warn Against Premature Conclusions

The aviation community grieves for the tragic loss of lives aboard
US-Bangla Flight 211 on 12 March 2018. Our thoughts are with the
families and friends of those lost, and the survivors who may still have
a long road to recovery. We also wish to extend our support to our
Nepalese and Bangladeshi colleagues for whom this is undoubtedly a
traumatic experience.
In order to learn from such event and prevent any repetition, IFATCA and
IFALPA, the International Organisations representing Air Traffic
Controllers and Air Line Pilots, stress the need for the technical
investigation into the circumstances of this accident to be conducted
according to international Standards.
Such investigation should strictly follow the provisions laid out in
Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which states
that "the sole objective of the investigation of an accident or incident
shall be the prevention of accidents and incidents" and that "it is not
the purpose of this activity to apportion blame or liability".
Accident investigators should have unrestricted access and control over
the evidence to ensure that a detailed examination can take place.
Whilst the investigation is ongoing, there should be no disclosure of
the accident evidence such as recordings, in order to avoid
misinterpretation of the events that occurred.
Premature conclusions, often based on incomplete, inaccurate or
speculative information, and focusing on any one aspect of what
happened, will only hamper the ability to learn from these tragic
events. We urge the media, the public, and the concerned stakeholders to
respect the longestablished procedures for analysing these events and
let the accident investigation run its course.
IFATCA and IFALPA will closely monitor the investigation to ensure that
it is conducted in accordance with the principles described above, and
that all efforts are made to prevent the recurrence of such an event.
