IFU Iowa Farmers Union : 2018 Farm & Food Lobby Day

01/15/2018 | 06:44am CET

Join IFU members and farm & food advocates on Tuesday, February 20 at the State Capitol in Des Moines to talk to your legislators about your support for independent family farms and a healthy and vibrant food system.

2018 LOBBY DAY AGENDA

10:00AM-12:00PM Meet for orientation, legislative updates, and advocacy training

12:00PM-1:00PM Lunch (provided at no charge for lobby day participants)

1:00-3:30PM Gather in the 2nd Floor Rotunda of the Iowa State Capitol for meetings with your legislators

Together, IFU members make a difference!

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

Questions? Email [email protected] or call Deborah Bunka at (515) 451-8492.

IFU - Iowa Farmers Union published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 05:44:07 UTC.

