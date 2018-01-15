IFU Iowa Farmers Union : IARA Press Conference & Lobby Day

[Attachment]

The Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture will be hosting a press conference and grassroots lobby day at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 16.

The event will focus on IARA's call for a statewide moratorium on the construction of new or expanded CAFOs until measures are taken to adequately improve the Master Matrix and reduce the number of impaired waterways in the Iowa to 100 or fewer.

The agenda for the day includes:

10:00 AM - Press conference (1st Floor Rotunda, State Capitol)

10:45 AM - Lobby day training (Wallace Building Auditorium)

12:00 PM - Lunch break

1:30 PM - Grassroots lobbying (2nd Floor Rotunda, State Capitol)

The Iowa Farmers Union is a member of the Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture.