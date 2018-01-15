Log in
IFU Iowa Farmers Union : IARA Press Conference & Lobby Day

01/15/2018 | 06:44am CET

The Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture will be hosting a press conference and grassroots lobby day at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 16.

The event will focus on IARA's call for a statewide moratorium on the construction of new or expanded CAFOs until measures are taken to adequately improve the Master Matrix and reduce the number of impaired waterways in the Iowa to 100 or fewer.

The agenda for the day includes:

  • 10:00 AM - Press conference (1st Floor Rotunda, State Capitol)
  • 10:45 AM - Lobby day training (Wallace Building Auditorium)
  • 12:00 PM - Lunch break
  • 1:30 PM - Grassroots lobbying (2nd Floor Rotunda, State Capitol)

Click here for more information

The Iowa Farmers Union is a member of the Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture.

IFU - Iowa Farmers Union published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 05:44:07 UTC.

