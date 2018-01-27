Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

IFU Iowa Farmers Union : Join NFU President at ISU Colloquium on January 31!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 03:14am CET

Please join family farmers, rural residents, and members of the Iowa State University community for a unique discussion about the upcoming farm bill debate and how it will impact young and beginning farmers.

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson will be the featured speaker at a colloquium on the Iowa State University campus on Wednesday, January 31, 3:30-5:00pmat Curtis Hall, Room 0013. The session will include beginning farmers providing testimony regarding the challenges and opportunities in agriculture.

The colloquium is entitled 'The Farm Bill and Beginning Farmers: How to create a sustainable path for the next generation in agriculture'.

The 2018 US Farm Bill will be crafted in the next few months. Critical policy debates will shape Iowa's agricultural landscape. Roger Johnson, NFU President, is one of the most prominent voices in the progressive farm movement regarding national policy issues. The National Farmers Union has worked for family farmers and ranchers since 1902 through cooperation, education, and legislation and represents over 200,000 members.

The general public is encouraged to attend and participate along with members of the Iowa State University community.

IFU - Iowa Farmers Union published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 02:14:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29a CITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, January 29
07:29a NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Essar doubles Iran oil imports after India’s cuts
06:00a BOJ spokesman - Kuroda's comments merely repeat timing of price target
05:07a Japan wary of U.S. push for fewer curbs on beef, auto shipments - sources
04:34a PEMEX PETRÓLEOS MEXICANOS : Receives International Praise for its Outstanding Performance in the Financial Markets
03:58a UAW leader says payments to union official did not affect talks
03:54a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a CANADA ILLEGALLY SUBSIDIZED BOMBARDIER : Embraer
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
2WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
3CBOE HOLDINGS : CBOE : Hedge Funds Go Bullish on Bitcoin Futures
4In Davos, Trump Reopens Door to Pacific Trade Pact He Long Scorned -- Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : EXCLUSIVE - U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC FOR SPOOFING, MANIPULATION: sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.