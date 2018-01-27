IFU Iowa Farmers Union : Join NFU President at ISU Colloquium on January 31!

Please join family farmers, rural residents, and members of the Iowa State University community for a unique discussion about the upcoming farm bill debate and how it will impact young and beginning farmers.

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson will be the featured speaker at a colloquium on the Iowa State University campus on Wednesday, January 31, 3:30-5:00pmat Curtis Hall, Room 0013. The session will include beginning farmers providing testimony regarding the challenges and opportunities in agriculture.

The colloquium is entitled 'The Farm Bill and Beginning Farmers: How to create a sustainable path for the next generation in agriculture'.

The 2018 US Farm Bill will be crafted in the next few months. Critical policy debates will shape Iowa's agricultural landscape. Roger Johnson, NFU President, is one of the most prominent voices in the progressive farm movement regarding national policy issues. The National Farmers Union has worked for family farmers and ranchers since 1902 through cooperation, education, and legislation and represents over 200,000 members.

The general public is encouraged to attend and participate along with members of the Iowa State University community.