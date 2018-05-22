Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IGEN Networks to Present at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:36pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN, CNSX: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Neil Chan will present at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4 at 10:00 AM PST. The event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact LD Micro or IGEN Networks Investor Relations at [email protected].

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

View the IGEN Networks profile at: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IGEN.

About IGEN Networks Corporation
IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit http://igen-networks.com, www.NimboTracking.com or www.MedallionGPS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long-term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact
IGEN Networks Corporation
Neil Chan
1(844) 332-5699

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates, Inc.
214-597-8200
[email protected]

SOURCE: IGEN Networks Corporation


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pSTATE STREET CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pREACT : Addl contract with major highways construction
PU
02:58pMOTOR SICH : Training by profession «the Machine tool operator of multiple types of equipment»
PU
02:58pFACEBOOK : Activists turn tables on companies as EU privacy law comes in
RE
02:57pMALTAPOST : Silver Coin and Silver Foil Stamp issued commemorating Valletta European Capital of Culture 2018
AQ
02:57pRYANAIR : Netflix, Obama and Ryanair | Calamatta Cuschieri
AQ
02:57pBEST&RSQUO;S SPECIAL REPORT : Current Variable Annuity Reserve and Capital Requirements Challenging U.S. Life/Annuity Insurers
BU
02:56pDiana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch
GL
02:56pRESMED : Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy
BU
02:55pSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Update on interest payment obligations to CIC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTICE : French telecoms stocks rise as regulator re-ignites merger talk
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Price Movement Notification
3TRANSOCEAN LTD : TRANSOCEAN LTD. (NYSE:RIG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
4SIEMENS : SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release of a capital market information
5GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) : GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : wiped from city skyline

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.