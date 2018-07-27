IJM Bhd : Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 34th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of IJM CORPORATION BERHAD (104131-A) will be held at the Victorian Ballroom, Level 1, Holiday Villa Hotel & Suites Subang, 9 Jalan SS12/1, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia on Tuesday, 28 August 2018, at 3.00 p.m. to transact the following matters:-

1. To receive the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

2. To re-elect the following Directors who retire by rotation in accordance with Article 90 of the Company's Articles of Association and who being eligible, offer themselves for re-election:- a) Tan Sri Dato' Tan Boon Seng @ Krishnan b) Datuk Ir. Hamzah bin Hasan c) Goh Tian Sui (Resolution 1) (Resolution 2) (Resolution 3) Please refer to Note 1

3. To re-elect the following Directors who retire in accordance with Article 94 of the Company's Articles of Association and who being eligible, offer themselves for re-election:- a) Tunku Alina Binti Raja Muhd Alias b) Tan Ting Min (Resolution 4) (Resolution 5) Please refer to Note 1

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT as Auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. (Resolution 6)

5. As special business to consider and pass the following resolutions:-a) RETENTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(Resolution 7)

"THAT Tan Sri Abdul Halim bin Ali shall continue to serve as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company notwithstanding that his tenure as an independent director has exceeded a cumulative term of nine (9) years."

Please refer to Note 2

b) DIRECTORS' FEES (Resolution 8) "THAT the Directors' fees of RM1,223,166 for the year ended 31 March 2018 be approved to be divided amongst the Directors in such manner as they may determine." Please refer to Note 3

c) DIRECTORS' BENEFITS (Resolution 9) "THAT the payment of Directors' benefits to the Non-Executive Directors up to an amount of RM425,000 for the period from 29 August 2018 until the next Annual General Meeting be approved." Please refer to Note 3

d) DIRECTORS' FEES AND MEETING ALLOWANCE OF THE SUBSIDIARIES (Resolution 10) "THAT the payment of Directors' fees and/or meeting allowance by the subsidiaries to several Directors be approved:- (i) Directors' fees of RM359,750 for the year ended 31 March 2018; and (ii) Directors' meeting allowance of up to an amount of RM29,000 from 29 August 2018 until the next Annual General Meeting." Please refer to Note 3 1



e) AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES UNDER SECTIONS 75 AND 76 (Resolution 11) "THAT the Directors be and are hereby authorised, pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016, to allot and issue not more than ten percent (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company at any time, upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors in their absolute discretion deem fit or in pursuance of offers, agreements or options to be made or granted by the Directors while this approval is in force, and that the Directors be and are hereby further authorised to make or grant offers, agreements or options which would or might require shares to be issued after the expiration of the approval hereof." Please refer to Note 4

f) PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHARE BUY-BACK AUTHORITY (Resolution 12) "THAT the Directors be and are hereby authorised to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company through the stock exchange of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad at any time upon such terms and conditions as the Directors in their absolute discretion deem fit provided that:- i) the aggregate number of shares purchased (which are to be treated as treasury shares) does not exceed ten per cent (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company; and ii) the funds allocated for the purchase of shares shall not exceed its retained profits AND THAT the Directors be and are hereby further authorised to deal with the treasury shares in their absolute discretion (which may be distributed as dividends, resold, transferred, cancelled and/or in any other manner as prescribed by the Companies Act 2016, and the relevant rules, regulations and/or requirements) AND THAT such authority shall continue to be in force until:- a) the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting ("AGM"); b) the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required by law to be held; or c) revoked or varied in a general meeting, whichever occurs first." Please refer to Note 5 g) Special Resolution



PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE NEW CONSTITUTION OF THE (Resolution 13) COMPANY

"THAT the new Constitution as set out in Appendix I of the Circular to Shareholders dated 30 July 2018 be and is hereby adopted as the Constitution of the Company in place of the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association ("Proposed New Constitution");

AND THAT the Directors be and are hereby authorised to give full effect and to do all acts and things as may be required for or in connection with the Proposed New Constitution."

Please refer to Note 6

By Order of the Board

Ng Yoke Kian Company Secretary MAICSA 7018150

Petaling Jaya 30 July 2018

Notes:-

1. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The performance of each Director who subject for re-election or re-appointment had been assessed through the Board annual evaluation (including the independence of Independent Non-Executive Directors). The Nomination & Remuneration Committee ("NRC") and the Board are satisfied with the performance and effectiveness of the Directors.

Tan Sri Dato' Tan Boon Seng @ Krishnan, Datuk Ir. Hamzah bin Hasan, Goh Tian Sui, Tunku Alina Binti Raja Muhd Alias and Tan Ting Min are standing for re-election as Directors, and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election at this AGM.

The profiles of the Directors who are subject for re-election are set out on pages 30 to 35 of the Annual

Report 2018.

2. RETENTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The Resolution 7, if approved, will authorise the retention of Tan Sri Abdul Halim bin Ali as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tan Sri Abdul Halim, had completed his 9-year tenure on 25 April 2016, and was retained as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman by the shareholders of the Company at the AGMs held on 24 August 2016 and 23 August 2017. Tan Sri Abdul Halim contributes constructive views and criticism during Board discussions. Tan Sri Abdul Halim always engages in constructive challenge within the Board room for effective decision making. He also demonstrates the values and principles associated with independence in the Board room. He seeks clarifications and raises pertinent questions to the Management on its assumptions, including challenging Management on the Group's strategies. As an Independent Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Halim always promotes good corporate governance practices, besides providing leadership for the Board and facilitate the Board to perform its responsibilities effectively through his independent and objective chairmanship. Furthermore, the insight and good understanding of the Group's various core business operations acquired by Tan Sri Abdul Halim over time would continue to facilitate him to discharge the duties and role as an Independent Director effectively. The experience and stability brought by Tan Sri Abdul Halim due to his long-service on the Board and as an active participant in the corporate community will serve the interest of the Company and its shareholders. As such, the NRC and the Board recommend the retention of Tan Sri Abdul Halim as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Company.

3. DIRECTORS' FEES AND BENEFITS Pursuant to Section 230(1) of the Companies Act 2016, the fees of the directors, and any benefits payable to the directors of a listed company and its subsidiaries shall be approved at the general meeting. The Resolution 8, if approved, will authorise the payment of Directors' fees to the Non-Executive Directors ("NED") by the Company. The Resolution 9, if approved, will authorise the payment of Directors' benefits to the NED by the Company. The Directors' benefits of RM425,000 for the period from 29 August 2018 until the next AGM in year 2019 are derived from the estimated meeting allowance based on the number of scheduled meetings and unscheduled meetings (when necessary) for the Board and Board Committees, number of NEDs involved in the meetings, travel claims of the NEDs and car benefits of the Non-Executive Chairman and Deputy Non-Executive Chairman. The meeting allowance for a NED is RM1,000 per meeting. The Resolution 10 is in relation to the payment of Directors' fees and/or meeting allowance by two (2) subsidiaries to several Directors of the Company. The details are as follows:- (a) Directors' fees payable by the subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 March 2018

Subsidiaries Directors Amount (RM) IJM Plantations Berhad ("IJMP") (a 56% owned subsidiary) 1. Tan Sri Dato' Tan Boon Seng @ Krishnan ("TSKT")

2. Dato' Soam Heng Choon ("DSHC")

3. Pushpanathan a/l S A Kanagarayar ("Ken") 354,750 Kuantan Port Consortium Sdn Bhd ("KPC") (a 60% owned subsidiary) 1. TSKT (resigned on 31 May 2017)

2. Datuk Lee Teck Yuen (resigned on 5 May 2017) 5,000 Total 359,750

(b) TSKT, DSHC and Ken are also entitled to the meeting allowance of IJMP for RM1,000 per person for each meeting attended. The estimated Directors' meeting allowance of RM29,000 is based on the number of scheduled meetings and unscheduled meetings (when necessary) for the Board and Board Committees of IJMP during the period from 29 August 2018 until the next AGM in year 2019.

The Directors' fees and/or meeting allowance payable by IJMP and KPC are subject to the shareholders' approval at the general meetings of IJMP and KPC.