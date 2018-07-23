Log in
IJM Bhd : Plantations Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)

0
07/23/2018 | 11:43am CEST

Welcome, IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

Quota Utilised: 35/50

23 July 2018, 5:37:02 PM Last Login: 23 July 2018, 5:30:51 PM

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016 (v6)

RELEASED

Reference No. CS2-23072018-00007

Created by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 23 Jul 2018 at 10:30:09 AM Submitted by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 23 Jul 2018 at 5:36:25 PM

COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION Announcement Type

New AnnouncementAmended Announcement

Company Name Stock Name Stock Code Board

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

IJMPLNT

2216

Main Market

CONTACT DETAIL Contact Person

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

Designation

Contact No

Email Address [email protected]

Shareholders Salutation Shareholder Name NRIC/Passport/Company No Nationality/Country of Incorporation

Address 1

Address 2

Address 3

City Country Description (Class)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Total no of securities after change

CorporationEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Not Applicable

Malaysia

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP, Jalan Raja LautKuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

Transaction of Securities

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change 125,458,862

Direct (units) 125,458,862

Direct (%) Date of Notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer Remarks

Postcode StateIndirect/deemed Interest (units)

14.247

Indirect/deemed Interest (%)

50350

Wilayah Persekutuan

19 Jul 2018

23 Jul 2018

Copyright © 2015 Bursa Malaysia Berhad 9.7.2. All rights reserved.

Terms & Conditions of Use, Disclaimer and Linking Policy

Disclaimer

IJM Corporation Bhd published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:42:01 UTC
