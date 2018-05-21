Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Reaches Staff-Level Agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Second Review under the Extended Fund Facility Supported Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:10pm CEST

May 21, 2018

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Nadeem Ilahi, visited Sarajevo and Banja Luka during May 7-21, 2018, to discuss recent economic developments and policies for the second review of the Bosnia and Herzegovina economic program, supported under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF). At the conclusion of the mission, Mr. Ilahi made the following statement:

'Bosnia and Herzegovina's economic program remains on track. IMF staff and the BiH authorities have reached agreement, subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board on the policies needed to complete the second review under the EFF. Consideration by the Board would follow the implementation of one prior action.

'The recovery has strengthened, largely led by strong private consumption and exports and the unemployment rate has also declined. Preliminary data on tax revenues, remittances, and bank lending suggest that this positive trend will continue into 2018.

'Program performance has been satisfactory and all the program's fiscal targets have been met. The combined budget surplus reached two percent of GDP in 2017, mainly as the authorities have restrained overall spending. The mission welcomes the recent adoption of budget rebalances in the Federation and Republika Srpska; these will help maintain a prudent fiscal stance and provide additional financing for growth-enhancing capital projects.

'Progress on implementing reforms has been slower than expected. We urge the BiH parliament to adopt the new Law on Deposit Insurance. Entity level banking and banking agency laws have already been passed, and delay in passage of the new deposit insurance law affects the modernization of the country's banking sector legislation.

'Further efforts are needed to create private sector jobs. Reduction in employment taxes will help increase formal sector employment. Submission of the draft law on personal income tax/social security contributions to the Federation parliament that is in line with IMF staff recommendations is a prior action for this review and will help in this regard.

'The mission is heartened by the actions taken by the authorities to strengthen financial stability.

'We encourage the authorities to redouble efforts to implement structural reforms in the period ahead. IMF staff stands ready to assist them.

'The Executive Board of the IMF is expected to discuss the second review in Summer 2018. Approval of the review would enable the disbursement of SDR 31.6217 million (about euro 38 million).'

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Wiktor Krzyzanowski

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 18:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pMAY 21, 2018 - 1 : 00pm EDT
PU
08:15pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:15pCOAL AUTHORITY : Campaign branches out to protect UK's mighty oaks
PU
08:14pnChain Acquires Majority Stake in HandCash Wallet for Bitcoin Cash
PR
08:13pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:10pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches Staff-Level Agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Second Review under the Extended Fund Facility Supported Program
PU
08:10pMONTENEGRO : IMF Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation
PU
08:05pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : SORGHUM E-Notes | May 18, 2018
PU
07:55pNATA NATIONAL AIR TRANSPORTATION ASSOCIATION : and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel
PU
07:55p​ITALY'S ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY 21 MAY : latest news from the world
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.