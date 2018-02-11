IMF International Monetary Fund : Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Meeting with Kyrgyz Republic Prime Minister Sapar Isakov

February 11, 2018

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met today with Sapar Isakov, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. Following the meeting, Ms. Lagarde made the following statement:

'Prime Minister Isakov and I had a very constructive meeting, during which we discussed the Kyrgyz Republic's recent economic developments and prospects. I highlighted the importance of the current reform efforts as an opportunity to capitalize on the country's recent economic recovery and take advantage of the favorable external environment.

'The Kyrgyz Republic and the Fund have a long history together and we stand ready to continue to support the country and its people.'