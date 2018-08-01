Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Meeting with Mario Abdo Benitez, President-Elect of Paraguay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:53am CEST

July 31, 2018

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met with Mario Abdo Benitez, President-elect of Paraguay today in Washington. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Managing Director made the following statement:

'It was a pleasure to welcome Mario Abdo Benitez, President-elect of Paraguay, at the IMF headquarters today and to congratulate him on his election as President of Paraguay.

'The President-elect and I had a very productive meeting. We discussed recent global and regional economic developments. We also talked about Paraguay's strong economic performance, the challenges going forward, and the opportunities for boosting potential growth. President-elect Benitez and I agreed that it is important to capitalize on the country's achievements, including poverty reduction, by ensuring the continuity of sound economic policies and reforms in the context of a more challenging external environment. I reiterated the IMF's commitment to continue supporting Paraguay and the incoming government to ensure strong, sustainable and inclusive growth.'

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: MARIA CANDIA ROMANO

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 23:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/31South Korea's factory activity contracts for fifth month, new orders shrink - PMI
RE
07/31Asian shares rise on trade war relief as investors await data
RE
07/31Japan July manufacturing activity, new orders slow - final PMI
RE
07/31Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
RE
07/31Trump's Shutdown Talk Overshadows Headway in Congress on Funding -- Update
DJ
07/31HyperloopTT signs deal for first commercial system in China
RE
07/31KOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in July 2018
PU
07/31IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Meeting with Mario Abdo Benitez, President-Elect of Paraguay
PU
07/31Dialog Semiconductor ends talks to buy Synaptics
RE
07/31EXCLUSIVE : Cosmax CEO says he has rejected two takeover offers, wants to stay independent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China's Baidu tops profit estimates on ad sales growth
3BAIDU : BAIDU : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
4APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.