IMF International Monetary Fund : Statement by IMF Managing Director on Meeting with HH Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

February 11, 2018

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met today with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. Following the meeting, Ms. Lagarde made the following statement:

'Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and I had a very good meeting on the margins of the World Government Summit in Dubai. We discussed the evolving global economic and financial environment and possible implications for the region and the UAE.

'The UAE is commended for implementing sound macroeconomic policies and encouraging steps to further strengthen the dynamism of its economy.'