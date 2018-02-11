IMF International Monetary Fund : Statement by IMF Managing Director on Meeting with HH Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

February 11, 2018

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met today with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. Following the meeting, Ms. Lagarde made the following statement:

'I had a very productive meeting with Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the margins of the World Government Summit in Dubai. We discussed the UAE authorities' plans to pursue economic reforms to further diversify the economy and maintain competitiveness.

'The progress they have achieved in these areas and their plans to continue to foster private sector-led growth and job creation are encouraging.'